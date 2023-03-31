Rep. Terry Brown on supporting domestic violence survivors, Charlotte growth and Steele Creek

Democratic Rep. Terry Brown of Steele Creek is a Safe Alliance Domestic Violence Victims’ attorney. The District 92 representative is pushing the state to tackle coerced debt, an often unseen aspect of domestic abuse.

“One aspect of domestic violence that is often unseen is the financial aspect,” Rep. Brown said. “You can have an abuser who is forcing their victim to run up hundreds of dollars, thousands of dollars in credit card debt.”

Rep. Brown says coerced debt prevents domestic violence survivors from being able to do things like rent an apartment or move forward with their lives.

>> On the Political Beat, Rep. Brown discusses ways the state can better support domestic violence survivors. He also discusses issues in Charlotte and the Steele Creek neighborhood.

