Rep. Thomas Massie Mocked For Truly Dumb Tweet About 'Medicare For All'

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has engineering degrees from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but that didn’t stop him from being schooled by Twitter users on Wednesday.

It happened after the conservative Kentucky congressman attempted to criticize “Medicare for All” by using a really, really dubious analogy.

“Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll?” he asked rhetorically.

Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll ? — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2022

Although even most first-year philosophy students might see problems with the post, Massie didn’t, leaving the denizens of Twitter to point out the flaws.

Over 90% of Americans who died with COVID drank a glass of tap water and some people still want clean drinking water? https://t.co/U1s0IpsASO — Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 9, 2022

Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID died in hospitals, and some people want more hospitals? https://t.co/s3TEpzLMWt — Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) February 9, 2022

Over 70 percent of Americans who died of heart attacks own a washing machine. We must ban washing machines. https://t.co/bpfSsVC4vv — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 9, 2022

Dumb Tweet of the Day. It's like saying: "100% of Americans who breathe air eventually die -- and some people actually want air?" https://t.co/CBT9KXkx7M — Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) February 9, 2022

Probably 95% of Americans who died of Covid were pensioners. And some people want Social Security? https://t.co/0iILJeGi5A — Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 9, 2022

do you know how many people die while in a BED??? ban beds imo https://t.co/Ixzsxsbq8O — maura quint (@behindyourback) February 9, 2022

Death rate at hospices is also horrifying. Abolish hospices. https://t.co/Rc2H1V8oZo — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 9, 2022

Nearly 100% of Americans who die over age 65, die on Medicare.



(The author has undergrad and grad degrees from MIT.) https://t.co/LTyyvtpFIO — James Fallows (@JamesFallows) February 9, 2022

The fact that many of those killed by a disease are older is not a good argument against providing everyone access to health care, actually https://t.co/M3NO3cEWMr — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 9, 2022

You probably won't read something this stupid for the rest of the day. *Probably.* https://t.co/8Svr8jOMjo — JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) February 9, 2022

Massie is no stranger to dubious takes designed to own those danged libs.

Last month, he posted a quote from a neo-Nazi on Twitter that he incorrectly attributed to Voltaire in an effort to attack National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.

In December, he was dragged after gleefully posting a family Christmas photo showing himself and six family members carrying military-style weapons inside the house.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

