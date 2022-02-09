Rep. Thomas Massie Mocked For Truly Dumb Tweet About 'Medicare For All'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Thomas MassieAmerican politician
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) has engineering degrees from the prestigious Massachusetts Institute of Technology, but that didn’t stop him from being schooled by Twitter users on Wednesday.
It happened after the conservative Kentucky congressman attempted to criticize “Medicare for All” by using a really, really dubious analogy.
“Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll?” he asked rhetorically.
Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID, died on Medicare, and some people want #MedicareForAll ?
— Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) February 9, 2022
Although even most first-year philosophy students might see problems with the post, Massie didn’t, leaving the denizens of Twitter to point out the flaws.
Over 90% of Americans who died with COVID drank a glass of tap water and some people still want clean drinking water? https://t.co/U1s0IpsASO
— Jesse Hawken (@jessehawken) February 9, 2022
Over 70% of Americans who died with COVID died in hospitals, and some people want more hospitals? https://t.co/s3TEpzLMWt
— Patrick W. Watson (@PatrickW) February 9, 2022
Over 70 percent of Americans who died of heart attacks own a washing machine. We must ban washing machines. https://t.co/bpfSsVC4vv
— Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) February 9, 2022
Dumb Tweet of the Day. It's like saying: "100% of Americans who breathe air eventually die -- and some people actually want air?" https://t.co/CBT9KXkx7M
— Bob Cesca (@bobcesca_go) February 9, 2022
Probably 95% of Americans who died of Covid were pensioners. And some people want Social Security? https://t.co/0iILJeGi5A
— Arieh Kovler (@ariehkovler) February 9, 2022
do you know how many people die while in a BED??? ban beds imo https://t.co/Ixzsxsbq8O
— maura quint (@behindyourback) February 9, 2022
Death rate at hospices is also horrifying. Abolish hospices. https://t.co/Rc2H1V8oZo
— Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 9, 2022
Nearly 100% of Americans who die over age 65, die on Medicare.
(The author has undergrad and grad degrees from MIT.) https://t.co/LTyyvtpFIO
— James Fallows (@JamesFallows) February 9, 2022
The fact that many of those killed by a disease are older is not a good argument against providing everyone access to health care, actually https://t.co/M3NO3cEWMr
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) February 9, 2022
You probably won't read something this stupid for the rest of the day. *Probably.* https://t.co/8Svr8jOMjo
— JoeMyGod (@JoeMyGod) February 9, 2022
Massie is no stranger to dubious takes designed to own those danged libs.
Last month, he posted a quote from a neo-Nazi on Twitter that he incorrectly attributed to Voltaire in an effort to attack National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci.
In December, he was dragged after gleefully posting a family Christmas photo showing himself and six family members carrying military-style weapons inside the house.
This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.
Related...
GOP Congressman Quotes Infamous Neo-Nazi In Attempt To Slam Dr. Fauci
RNC Receives Home Truths Over Its Holocaust Remembrance Day Tribute
Rep. Massie's Gun Holiday Card Slammed As 'Dick Pic' By Conservative Pundit Charlie Sykes
GOP Rep. Posts Gun-Laden Christmas Photo 4 Days After School Shooting
Republican Lawmaker Ripped For Most Absurd Vaccine-Holocaust Comparison Yet
House Republicans Fume About Wearing Masks For 3 Days Before Leaving For 2 Months