Rep. Thompson part of bill to keep legislators working through Dec. 28

State Reps. Donni Steele, Tom Kuhn, and Jamie Thompson, R-Brownstown Township, recently introduced a plan aimed to keep legislators working in the capitol until the end of the year.

"The plan comes as the Democrat majority in the House and Senate prepare to stop legislative business and break for the year, instead of adjourning in late December as usual," Thompson's office said.

“I drive to Lansing swerving potholes and hearing from local residents tired of blackouts and failing schools,” Steele, R-Orion Township, said. “Those are all issues I’ve been trying to fix since I was elected, but the majority has blocked our plans at every turn. Adjourning nearly two months early instead of working through complex issues and oversight is a complete waste of state resources. We need to stay here and do the people’s work.”

Rep. Thompson

The plan, House Concurrent Resolution 9, would keep the legislature in session until Dec. 28.

“Less work, less pay. Taxpayers shouldn’t be on the hook for the extended vacation Democrats have decided to award themselves,” Thompson said. “People I represent are struggling. They want their life to be more affordable, and they want their representatives to address the high costs of groceries, health care and electricity. There’s still work to get done. If legislators aren’t willing to work, they shouldn’t get paid.”

"Thompson’s proposal would guarantee that if the legislature does adjourn early, elected officials would not be paid a full-time salary for the remainder of the year," Thompson's office said.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

“House Democrats apparently want a part-time legislature with full-time pay,” Kuhn, R-Troy, said. “House Democrats want to ignore important issues facing our communities and take an early Christmas holiday. But state lawmakers earn their wages by doing the people’s work, not sitting at home watching Christmas movies. If anyone else stopped showing up to work, they wouldn’t just stop receiving pay, they would be fired.”

Kuhn’s plan would cut the pay of staff who work on legislative policy if the legislative session ends. Staff continuing to help constituents navigate the state government bureaucracy would not be affected.

This article originally appeared on The Monroe News: Rep. Thompson part of bill to keep legislators working through Dec. 28