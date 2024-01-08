Rep. Tim Burchett, slammed for ousting Kevin McCarthy, may face a primary challenger

U.S. Rep. Tim Burchett, who drew the ire of his fellow Republicans by voting to oust House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and refusing to go along with GOP deals to keep the federal government funded, may face a Republican primary challenger for the first time since he was elected to Congress in 2018.

Jimmy Matlock, the owner of Matlock Tire Service and Auto Repair in Lenoir City, confirmed to Knox News he's considering a run.

It would be a rematch of Burchett's 2018 primary race, in which he defeated Matlock with 58% of the vote compared to Matlock's 27%.

Matlock, a former state representative from Lenoir City, told Knox News former Burchett supporters have told him they want another option.

""The change recently are the people that were Burchett supporters. Those are people coming out of the woodwork because I think they're frustrated," Matlock said. ""They're saying that he's not the same guy that we thought we were supporting before. He's made the seat about him and not about the district. He's gotten to a point where he's not going to be able to bring any help to the district because he's alienated the colleagues he works with in D.C."

Burchett was one of just eight Republicans who voted against supporting McCarthy. He faced national criticism following that vote as it took weeks of vicious Republican infighting to secure McCarthy's successor.

Congressional candidates have until April 4 to file the necessary paperwork to appear on the August primary ballot. Matlock confirmed he'll finalize his decision within three weeks.

"I've talked to those who say they want to invest in the campaign," he said. "I want to make sure that it's the right thing and I'm the right guy and it's the right time."

This a developing report and will be updated.

Allie Feinberg reports on politics for Knox News. Email her: allie.feinberg@knoxnews.com and follow her on X, formerly known as Twitter, @alliefeinberg.

