Rep. Tim Ryan defends mask mandate, blasts Kevin McCarthy: 'Just stop with this craziness'

COLUMBUS, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan blasted the top House Republican as immature on Wednesday, after GOP lawmakers criticized the reinstatement of a blanket mask mandate in Congress.

The Ohio Democrat's comments came after Congress' attending physician directed House officials to wear face coverings but issued only a recommendation for the Senate. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week called on Americans, regardless of vaccination status, to don masks inside if they live in areas with substantial or high transmission of the virus.

The agency previously said people who got the jab could ditch masks, but health officials have renewed the guidance as cases of the delta variant climb across the country — particularly in states with low vaccination rates.

Today Minority Leader McCarthy gave a low rent and juvenile speech dragging us for wearing masks to keep our loved ones safe. You can always count on him to take the low road.



My message for him: Just Stop. pic.twitter.com/pgd6ELz5PH — Congressman Tim Ryan (@RepTimRyan) July 28, 2021

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy spoke at length against the new requirement Wednesday, accusing Speaker Nancy Pelosi and physician Brian Monahan of following bad science.

"They want to mandate, they want to impose, they want to tell you when you can go to school, when you can eat," McCarthy said. "You know what they're going to do if you walk into this building without a mask? They're going to charge you $500. Why? Because they got the power to do it."

McCarthy also took aim at Ryan, who is running for U.S. Senate in the crowded race to replace retiring Ohio Sen. Rob Portman.

"I don't know, the gentleman over there is going to run for the Senate," McCarthy said. "Maybe he wants to do that, so he doesn't have to wear a mask. The science over there is better."

Story continues

Ryan shot back and criticized McCarthy for lashing out against their own doctor, saying his remarks were "beneath a minority leader."

"Somebody in this chamber is coming from a hot spot," Ryan said. "Somebody represents the hot spots, and they get in a plane and they fly here and they interact with all of us. And then we leave here, and we go home to our families."

He continued: "Just stop with this craziness. We're trying to be safe, trying to protect our family members, our kids, our parents, close relatives, and the minority leader mocks that."

Haley BeMiller is a reporter for the USA TODAY Network Ohio Bureau, which serves the Columbus Dispatch, Cincinnati Enquirer, Akron Beacon Journal and 18 other affiliated news organizations across Ohio.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Tim Ryan blasts Kevin McCarthy over House mask mandate