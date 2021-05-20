Rep. Tim Ryan ripped into Republicans from the House floor for voting against Jan. 6 commission, saying they don't live in reality

Kelsey Vlamis
Tim Ryan wears a gray suit and red tie as he delivers an impassioned speech
2020 US Democratic Presidential hopeful Representative for Ohio's 13th congressional district Tim Ryan speaks on-stage during the Democratic National Committee's summer meeting in San Francisco, California on August 23, 2019. JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

  • The House voted Wednesday to create a bipartisan commission to study the January 6 insurrection.

  • Only 35 Republicans voted in favor of the bill, with GOP leadership expressing opposition.

  • Rep. Tim Ryan gave an impassioned speech after the vote, ripping into those who voted against it.

Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio ripped into House Republicans who voted against creating a commission to investigate the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

Speaking from the House floor Wednesday after the vote, the Democrat thanked the GOP members who supported the commission and accused the rest of "incoherence" and of not "living in reality."

"Holy cow! Incoherence! No idea what you're talking about," Ryan began.

He then compared the multiple investigations carried out by House Republicans into former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton over the 2012 Benghazi attack to their disinterest in investigating the Capitol attack.

"We have people scaling the Capitol, hitting the Capitol police with lead pipes across the head, and we can't get bipartisanship," he shouted. "What else has to happen in this country?"

Ryan also said votes against the commission were "a slap in the face to every rank and file cop in the United States."

He concluded: "If we're going to take on China, if we're going to rebuild the country, if we're going to reverse climate change, we need two political parties in this country that are both living in reality, and you ain't one of them!"

The House passed a bill Wednesday to create a bipartisan commission to investigate the insurrection in a 252-175 vote, with 35 Republicans voting in favor. Republican leadership in the House and Senate have publicly opposed the bill.

The commission will be made up of five Republicans and five Democrats, and will have the ability to issue subpoenas for relevant information concerning the insurrection.

