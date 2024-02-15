Rep. Tim Walberg votes to impeach Homeland Security secretary

WASHINGTON — Southern Michigan's U.S. representative voted Tuesday with most of his Republican colleagues to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

The U.S. House's vote Tuesday was over the Biden administration's handling of the U.S-Mexico border. The same vote to impeach Mayorkas failed last week.

"Through his willful refusal to obey existing immigration law, Secretary Mayorkas has undermined public trust and jeopardized our national security, turning every community into a border community," Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton, said in an emailed statement after voting to impeach Mayorkas. "This decision is not taken lightly, but Congress must hold Secretary Mayorkas accountable."

This image from House Television shows House Speaker Mike Johnson of Louisiana banging the gavel Tuesday at the U.S. Capitol in Washington after he announced the House voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas over the Biden administration's handling of the U.S-Mexico border.

The evening roll call was tight, with Speaker Mike Johnson's thin GOP majority unable to handle many defectors or absences in the face of staunch Democratic opposition to impeaching Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary charged in nearly 150 years.

In Tuesday's vote, the House impeached Mayorkas 214-213. With the return of Majority Leader Steve Scalise to bolster the GOP's numbers after being away from Washington for cancer care and a Northeastern storm impacting some others, Republicans recouped — despite dissent from their own ranks.

Mayorkas faced two articles of impeachment filed by the Homeland Security Committee arguing that he "willfully and systematically" refused to enforce existing immigration laws and that he breached the public trust by lying to Congress and saying the border was secure.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walberg, R-Tipton

“Under Secretary Mayorkas, there have been over 8.3 million illegal border crossings nationwide and 1.7 million known gotaways who have evaded U.S. Border Patrol," Walberg said. "The Department of Homeland Security "has also just admitted that 40% of catch-and-release migrants have disappeared, raising serious concerns about public safety and our country’s national security. Secretary Mayorkas has repeatedly violated his oath of office by refusing to comply with federal immigration laws. By implementing a catch-and-release scheme, Secretary Mayorkas has violated the detention requirements and parole authority established by the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA). The Secretary has also breached the trust of the American people by knowingly making false statements regarding the consequences of his refusal to comply with the law and obstructing the Committee on Homeland Security’s oversight investigations.”

President Joe Biden called the House's action a "blatant act of unconstitutional partisanship that has targeted an honorable public servant in order to play petty political games."

The charges against Mayorkas next go to the Senate for a trial, but neither Democratic nor even some Republican senators have shown interest in the matter and it may be indefinitely shelved to a committee. The Senate is expected to receive the articles of impeachment from the House after returning to session Feb. 26.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., called the case against Mayorkas a "sham impeachment" and a "new low for House Republicans."

Critics of the impeachment effort said the charges against Mayorkas amount to a policy dispute over Biden's border strategy, hardly rising to the Constitution's bar of high crimes and misdemeanors.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas listens during a news conference about security for NFL's Super Bowl 58 football game Feb. 7 in Las Vegas.

The House had initially launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden over his son's business dealings, but instead turned its attention to Mayorkas after Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of former President Donald Trump, pushed the debate forward following the panel's months-long investigation.

Greene, who will serve as an impeachment manager in a potential Senate trial, hugged Scalise afterward and posed for photos with other lawmakers. She said senators "better pay attention to the American people and how they feel, and then they need to read our articles of impeachment."

Border security has shot to the top of campaign issues, with Trump, the Republican front-runner for the presidential nomination, insisting he will launch "the largest domestic deportation operation in American history" if he retakes the White House.

Various House Republicans have prepared legislation to begin deporting migrants who were temporarily allowed into the U.S. under the Biden administration's policies, many as they await adjudication of asylum claims.

"We have no choice," Trump said in stark language at a weekend rally in South Carolina.

At the same time, Johnson rejected a bipartisan Senate border security package Mayorkas had spent weeks negotiating. But the speaker has been unable to advance his Republicans' own proposal, which is a nonstarter in the Senate.

"Congress needs to act," Biden said in a statement after the vote, "to give me, Secretary Mayorkas, and my administration the tools and resources needed to address the situation at the border."

Three Republican representatives who broke ranks last week over the Mayorkas impeachment — Ken Buck of Colorado, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin and Tom McClintock of California — all did so again Tuesday. With a 219-212 majority, Johnson had few votes to spare. His margin got even smaller later Tuesday night when New York Democrat Thomas Suozzi won a special election to the seat once held by Republican George Santos before his expulsion from Congress.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news, and high school and college sports content.

Several leading conservative scholars along with former Homeland Security secretaries from both Republican and Democratic administrations have dismissed the Mayorkas impeachment as unwarranted or a waste of time.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland said what the Republicans "have succeeded in doing is degrading and tarnishing the constitutional meaning of impeachment."

But Scalise told reporters after the vote, "It sends a message that we're not just going to sit by while the secretary of homeland security fails to do his job at keeping our homeland safe."

Mayorkas is not the only Biden administration official the House Republicans want to impeach. They have filed legislation to impeach a long list including Vice President Kamala Harris, Attorney General Merrick Garland, FBI Director Christopher Wray and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Never before has a sitting Cabinet secretary been impeached, and it was nearly 150 years ago that the House voted to impeach President Ulysses S. Grant's secretary of war, William Belknap, over a kickback scheme in government contracts. He resigned before the vote.

Mayorkas, who did not appear to testify before the impeachment proceedings, put the border crisis squarely on Congress for failing to update immigration laws during a time of global migration.

"There is no question that we have a challenge, a crisis at the border," Mayorkas said over the weekend on NBC. "And there is no question that Congress needs to fix it."

Johnson and the Republicans have pushed back, arguing that the Biden administration could take executive actions, as Trump did, to stop the number of crossings — though the courts have questioned and turned back some of those efforts.

"We always explore what options are available to us that are permissible under the law," Mayorkas said.

— Contact reporter David Panian at dpanian@lenconnect.com or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @lenaweepanian. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Rep. Tim Walberg votes to impeach Homeland Security secretary