Rep. Tom Cole wants lawmakers with student debt barred from potential loan forgiveness

Saying lawmakers shouldn’t put their own pocketbooks above policy, Rep. Tom Cole introduced legislation this week that would bar members of Congress with student loan debt from participating in any program to eliminate or reduce the debt.

“Members should not be voting for or advocating for legislation or executive orders that put their pocketbooks over policy,” Cole, R-Moore, said.

“Indeed, it is corrupt, and I am introducing this legislation because a number of my congressional colleagues seem to have forgotten that. When members of Congress are pushing policies that selectively cancel certain types of debts and use thresholds that are tailored to their own situations, we must ask ourselves: who are they really fighting for?”

Cole’s bill, which likely won’t get a hearing in the Democrat-controlled House, is cosponsored by Rep. Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, and 13 other Republicans. The bill makes members of Congress ineligible for programs and actions to cancel student debt while they are in office. They also would be ineligible after leaving office if the cancellation programs were approved while they were in office.

Rep. Tom Cole, shown here at an event in Oklahoma City in 2018, is calling out colleagues with student debt who want to have student loans cancelled.

In a news release, Cole’s office referred to a letter sent last month to President Joe Biden by 80 Democratic members of the House and Senate seeking the cancellation of student loan debt up to $50,000 per person. Of those signing the letter, 17 have reported student loan debt on their financial disclosure forms, Cole’s office said.

The Oklahoman requested comments from two lawmakers who signed the letter and have student loan debt: Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, and Veronica Escobar, of Texas. Neither office responded.

Oklahoma’s seven-person congressional delegation has no members with student loan debt, though two recent members, Democrat Kendra Horn and Republican Jim Bridenstine, reported such debt on their financial disclosure reports.

Biden was among the Democratic presidential candidates who promised to cancel at least some federal student loan debt, and his administration has extended pandemic-related pauses in payments. But the president has not taken action to cancel debt, despite pressure from members of his party.

Democratic legislation introduced in the House last year would require the government to forgive all federal student loans and purchase and forgive private student loans.

Cole said it was “unconscionable that a Member of Congress making an annual salary of $174,000, paid for by the American taxpayer, could then personally benefit by voting to cancel the repayment of their federal student loans. Members of Congress collecting a six-figure salary should surely be required to repay the money they borrowed from the U.S. Treasury.”

Cole’s effort comes at a time when many lawmakers are also calling for an end to individual stock trading by members of Congress because of the potential for insider trading and other conflicts.

In a statement on Thursday about his student loan legislation, Cole echoed the sentiments being voiced about stock trading, saying, “The American people expect their representatives to act impartially and in the best interests of their constituents — not their own financial interest.”

Cole’s office did not respond to a question about whether Cole supports a ban on individual stock trading by members.

