Rep. Tricia Cotham announces reelection run in new district

State Representative Tricia Cotham is running for reelection in Mecklenburg County following a year of turbulence in North Carolina politics.

She officially announced the move through social media Saturday morning.

Cotham secured a coveted supermajority in the North Carolina House of Representatives when she switched parties from Democrat to Republican in early April.

Her move enabled state Republicans to pass more than a dozen major bills over Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.

HER REASON FOR SWITCHING: Now-GOP Rep. Tricia Cotham says ‘I am going to listen to my heart’ when voting

She ran for House District 112 in 222 as a Democrat. Now, she’s seeking a seat in House District 105 in southeastern Mecklenburg County as a Republican, House GOP Caucus Director Stephen Wiley confirmed to our newsgathering partners at The Charlotte Observer.

House District 105 includes her hometown of Mint Hill and parts of Matthews.

(WATCH: Democratic leaders hold rally in Charlotte in response to Tricia Cotham’s party switch)

