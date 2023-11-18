Rep. Tricia Cotham announces reelection run in new district

State Representative Tricia Cotham is running for reelection in Mecklenburg County following a year of turbulence in North Carolina politics.

She officially announced the move through social media Saturday morning.

My home is full of family today. After our prayers and talks, I’ve decided that I will seek re-election to keep representing Mecklenburg County

and I look forward to meeting the voters of HD-105. 🇺🇸 — Tricia Cotham (@triciacotham) November 18, 2023

Cotham secured a coveted supermajority in the North Carolina House of Representatives when she switched parties from Democrat to Republican in early April.

Her move enabled state Republicans to pass more than a dozen major bills over Governor Roy Cooper’s vetoes.

HER REASON FOR SWITCHING: Now-GOP Rep. Tricia Cotham says ‘I am going to listen to my heart’ when voting

She ran for House District 112 in 222 as a Democrat. Now, she’s seeking a seat in House District 105 in southeastern Mecklenburg County as a Republican, House GOP Caucus Director Stephen Wiley confirmed to our newsgathering partners at The Charlotte Observer.

House District 105 includes her hometown of Mint Hill and parts of Matthews.

