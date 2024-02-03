Rep. Tyler Clancy wants to help victims better understand the criminal justice process

Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo, speaks about HB261 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Jan. 19, 2024. | Marielle Scott, Deseret News

A bill has been proposed to help victims of crime better understand the process of their cases.

Rep. Tyler Clancy, R-Provo introduced HB308, also known as Crime Victim Amendments.

“House bill 308 doesn’t create new penalties, doesn’t create a new system. It strives to enhance the system that we already have,” Clancy said. “When you talk to victims of crime who feel that they’ve been jammed up by the system, there’s usually one of two things that have happened.”

“One is they didn’t like the outcome of their case and we can’t change that,” Clancy continued. “But the second is that somewhere along the line, wires were crossed and there was some miscommunication throughout the process of what expectations were to be and how the process was to go.” The goal of HB308 is to provide further clarity on the process.

The bill would require that the executive director of the State Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice appoint a council coordinator for the Utah Council on Victims of Crime and create a victim rights committee in each judicial district across the state.

Clancy said he believes additional clarity for the victims on what they can expect may result in “dignity and respect through the process.”

The bill was advanced unanimously from the committee. No one from the public spoke in opposition to the bill.