Rep. Victoria Spartz waffling on retirement decision

Rep. Victoria Spartz is waffling on her decision to retire, after the Indiana Republican announced last year that she planned to leave Congress.

“I will probably make my decision what to do this weekend,” Spartz said in a text message to POLITICO on Thursday. “I’ll keep you posted!”

While Spartz is remaining noncommittal about whether she is changing her plans — a move that would fit seamlessly with her unpredictable record in D.C. — Indiana Republicans increasingly expect her to file for reelection in the next few days, according to three Indiana Republicans who have observed her political operation in recent days and were granted anonymity to speak freely.

"She's hiring more staff. Again, not something you would do if you're done in December,” said one of those Republicans, an elected GOP official in the state who felt for months she would reverse course. “You wouldn't be like adding so many more town halls just at the filing deadline if you were done in December. You wouldn't be doing franking mail if you're done in December. So she's running again.”

Spartz told POLITICO she is “getting a lot of pressure to run again, so need to decide soon.”

If Spartz does seek reelection, it would throw a major wrench into the plans of half a dozen other candidates seeking to succeed her.

Spartz announced her initial decision to retire a year ago this month, citing “two high school girls back home.” At the time, she had briefly entertained a possible Senate bid to replace Sen. Mike Braun, who is running for governor.

Spartz’s indecision has befuddled Indiana Republicans. She has told at least one of her possible successors that she had no plans to run within recent weeks, according to a person familiar with those conversations.