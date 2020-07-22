'He didn't even say my name': Ocasio-Cortez not satisfied with apology from Yoho, who denied insult

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez was not satisfied with an apology delivered Wednesday by Rep. Ted Yoho, who said he was sorry for the "abrupt manner" of a reportedly angry conversation he had with her but denied calling her a vulgar term as reported by The Hill.

The Washington-based publication reported that Yoho confronted the freshman Democrat from New York on Tuesday in a Capitol staircase on Monday and told her she was "disgusting" for attributing a rise in crime to the unemployment caused by the coronavirus outbreak. After they parted, Yoho said "f------ b----," according to The Hill.

Speaking on the House floor Wednesday, the Florida Republican said he wished to "address the strife I injected into the already contentious Congress" following the heated exchange with his Democratic colleague.

"I rise to apologize for the abrupt manner of the conversation I had with my colleague from New York," he said. "It is true that we disagree on policies and visions for America but that does mean we should be disrespectful."

But Yoho denied directing the vulgarity reported by The Hill at Ocasio-Cortez.

"Having been married for 45 years with two daughters, I'm very cognizant of my language. The offensive name-calling words attributed to me by the press were never spoken to my colleagues and if they were construed that way, I apologize for their misunderstanding," Yoho said.

The day before, Yoho spokesman Brian Kaveney said Yoho "made a brief comment to himself as he walked away summarizing what he believes her polices to be: bulls---." Kaveney said it was "unfortunate that Rep. Ocasio-Cortez is using this exchange to gain personal attention."

Responding to Yoho's denial, Bob Cusack, editor-in-chief for The Hill, said, "Our story was and remains 100 percent accurate." Cusack said it's "telling" that, despite his denials, Yoho never asked The Hill to issue a correction.

According to The Hill, Yoho's exchange with Ocasio-Cortez centered on remarks she made at a July 9 virtual town hall, which had been assailed by conservatives, many of whom have blamed a recent spike in crime on anti-police brutality protests. At the event, Ocasio-Cortez said economic hardships caused by the pandemic was the issue, not a lack of support for police.

The self-described democratic socialist called for funding for police to be directed toward another round of direct payments to taxpayers or to hire more social workers for schools.

"Crime is a symptom of a diseased society that neglects its most marginalized people, and we do not solve that problem with police," she said.

Addressing her comments on Wednesday, Yoho told her, "You are out of your freaking mind," according to The Hill. Ocasio-Cortez told him he was being "rude" and they parted ways.

On Tuesday, Ocasio-Cortez tweeted that she never spoke to Yoho "before he decided to accost me on the steps of the nation's Capitol yesterday."

"Believe it or not, I usually get along fine w/ my GOP colleagues. We know how to check our legislative sparring at the committee door," she wrote. "But hey, “b*tches” get stuff done."

During his statement Wednesday, Yoho explained he is "passionate about those affected by poverty" because he came from a poor background.

"I know the face of poverty. And for a time, it was mine," he said. "That is why I know people in this country can still, with all its faults, rise up and succeed, and not be encouraged to break the law.

"I cannot apologize for my passion or for loving my God, my family and my country."

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, D-Md., who had called on Yoho to apologize, said the congressman "needed no apology for his passion about poverty and for the downtrodden."