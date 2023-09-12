Rep. Zach Nunn introduces Prevent Youth Suicide Act

TechCrunch

Salesforce first introduced its AI layer called Einstein back in 2016 to provide predictive AI services across the Salesforce family of products. Today, at the Dreamforce customer conference, taking place in San Francisco, the company announced the next step in its AI journey, introducing Einstein Copilot, which embeds this ability to ask questions in the context of whatever users are doing, regardless of product. Clara Shih, CEO of Salesforce AI, a pretty important title given the role of AI in the company these days, says Einstein GPT was the first attempt to spread generative AI across the platform.