Can you repair your car in the front yard of your home? What Miami-Dade County law says

Your car won’t start. Or you have a flat.

The repair shop can be expensive with all those labor charges. Plus, you or a friend know what you’re doing when it comes to fixing things yourself.

So, can you repair the vehicle in your driveway or front yard?

You may think it’s a great idea.

Your neighbors, on the other hand, take to NextDoor or Facebook and complain about the eyesore of a broken-down car in a front yard.

Here’s what the rules say in Miami-Dade:

Car repairs at home in Miami-Dade County

Major repairs: Miami-Dade County doesn’t allow “major auto repairs” in unincorporated residential areas.

What you can’t do:

▪ Repair a vehicle for more than 72 hours

▪ Remove or lift major components such as the engine or transmission

▪ Place the vehicle on blocks with the tires removed

What you can do:

▪ Change the tires

▪ Replace the battery

▪ Change the oil

▪ Replace the brakes

▪ Tune-up the engine

Penalties for violating the county law:

▪ $510 first offense

▪ $1,010 subsequent offense

A note about location: Code enforcement and zoning rules can differ from city to city, although many municipalities look to the county for guidance on regional issues. Some cities or private communities might prohibit any car repairs at residences, so it’s best to check with your homeowner association or City Hall for guidance if you live in a community or in an incorporated area of Miami-Dade.