Right to repair movement gains power in US and Europe

Cody Godwin - BBC News, San Francisco
·5 min read
John Deere tractor
There is growing rage among farmers in the US they cannot repair their own equipment, such as tractors

There is growing pressure on manufacturers around the world to allow consumers the right to repair their own devices.

The UK has introduced right-to-repair rules that legally require manufacturers to make spare parts available to people buying electrical appliances.

The European Commission has announced plans for right-to-repair rules for smartphones, tablets and laptops.

And later this week, US President Joe Biden is expected to sign an executive order asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to draw up rules on the repair of farming equipment.

'Safety risk'

It would give farmers "the right to repair their own equipment how they like", the president's press secretary, Jen Psaki, said.

And some expect the rules to go further and take in consumer electronic devices such as phones or game consoles.

Tractor manufacturer John Deere is among those who opposed the idea, saying it posed a safety risk.

It has also been opposed by technology giants such as Amazon, Apple and Microsoft, which impose limits on who can repair phones and game consoles and say independent repair could affect the security and safety of devices.

Phone being repaired
Device manufacturers say independent repair without oversight could lead to security and safety issues

Most of the 50 US states proposed a right-to-repair bill in 2021 - but only one, Massachusetts, has made it law.

Passed in 2013, the Massachusetts legislation requires vehicle manufacturers to provide diagnostic and repair information to owners and independent repair facilities for any car made in 2015 or later.

As a result, most carmakers agreed to apply this rule across the US, even without it being a requirement in the remaining 49 states.

But in June, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation, which represents General Motors, Fiat Chrysler and others, started a legal bid to block revisions to the law that would require expanded access to mechanical and electronic repair data.

Opening up data could create a major cyber-security risk to vehicles, it said.

And putting information about car parts in a centralised location would provide a target for attackers.

The focus of the right-to-repair movement varies by state, with places such as Florida and South Carolina concentrating on agriculture-related legislation, while California's is concerned with medical equipment.

Some companies have said sharing information will violate their intellectual property (IP).

But the FTC appeared to dismiss those concerns in a report, which concluded: "The assertion of IP rights does not appear to be a significant impediment to independent repair."

Other companies also cite safety as an issue, saying consumers or independent repair workers could be injured "fixing a product or using an improperly repaired product".

The 2021 legislative session is over in the US, which means most unfinished proposed bills will not become law.

But in New York, the proposed Fair Repair Act, which requires manufactures to make diagnostic and repair information of any product available, passed the state's senate.

Person fixing a phone
There are a growing number of ways to fix devices independently of the manufacturers

It made its way to the state's assembly on the final day of the session but will not be voted on until after it reconvenes, in January 2022.

If it votes in favour, the legislation will arrive on Governor Andrew Cuomo's desk, where he will either veto it or pass it into law.

It is likely some states will reintroduce new legislation in the next session.

California has introduced different variations of right to repair over the past few years, though with the state being home to many big technology companies - including Apple, Google and Tesla, all of whom are opposed to the legislation - it faces an uphill struggle.

And advocates such as iFixit founder Kyle Wiens expect it to take "a number of years" for the legislation to pass.

Large manufacturers and companies "donate a lot of money to politicians, and leadership will kill a bill," he told BBC News.

"In other situations, it's just it's hard to get legislation passed."

But Mr Wiens expects the FTC's intervention to be a major catalyst for movement next year.

"Access to the knowledge of how to repair things is a fundamental human right," he said.

Paint it pink

Many companies offer only repairs themselves or through authorised retailers, which can be costly and time-consuming.

Meanwhile, companies such as iFixit supply parts, tools and instructions to fix thousands of items, while YouTubers and Reddit communities help others get the most out of their devices by answering questions or giving advice on repairs.

And it is not just the access to the information these groups are fighting for.

They believe it is better for the economy and the environment if they can increase the lifespan of their devices by doing a simple fix such as replacing the battery in a laptop or a broken screen on a mobile instead of buying an entirely new device.

But for many of those in favour of the right to repair, it comes down to a simple fact - they paid for the device and should be able to do what they want with it.

"They sold it to me, it's mine. They took my money, they didn't have to take my money," Mr Wiens told BBC News.

"I can take it apart and fix it if I want. If I want to throw it in the river, if I want to paint it pink, I can do that."

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Eleven charged after anti-mask protesters take over school district board meeting

    A Granite School District spokesperson compared the incident to the 6 January Capitol riot

  • Jackson County legislators vote narrowly to support challenge of Missouri gun law

    Democrat Dan Tarwater joined with the two Republicans in opposing the legal challenge that other Democrats supported

  • Bizarre Right-Wing Trump Conspiracy Whiteboard Stuns Twitters Users

    The weird image is taking off in right-wing circles.

  • 13 rescued, 9 missing in waters off Florida as Elsa lashes region

    Two helicopters and an airplane were called in to assist with the search-and-rescue operation.

  • EU condemns Belarus 'pressuring' Lithuania with migrants: Michel

    The European Union "speaks with one voice" in condemning a decision by Belarus to allow illegal migrants to cross into Lithuania in response to EU sanctions, European Council President Charles Michel said on Monday. The Lithuanian government declared a countrywide emergency on Friday as the flow of mainly Iraqi migrants arriving from Belarus reached around 150 per day, more than had entered annually in any of the preceding three years.

  • In Myanmar, health workers 'made criminals'

    Since a military takeover, health workers in Myanmar have been arrested, beaten and even killed in a crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrations. One doctor in hiding says the ruling body has made him and his colleagues “criminals overnight.” (July 6)

  • Defendants involved in Massachusetts standoff in court

    Some of the 11 people charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend, including the purported leader of the group, refused to cooperate with court authorities during their arraignments Tuesday. Jamhal Tavon Sanders Latimer, 29, also known as Jamhal Talib Abdullah Bey, told the judge “I don’t understand how these charges can be brought against me.” Latimer, a former U.S. Marine from Providence, Rhode Island, waived his right to an attorney, but the judge said she would have a lawyer speak to him about this rights before the next hearing in the case.

  • China to Sell More Metals From Reserves to Ensure Stable Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top commodities consumer, pledged to release more base metals from its state reserves after completing a first batch of sales in its latest effort to rein in surging raw material costs.More sales will be arranged in the near term to ensure market stability, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said in a statement on its website Wednesday.The first release of metals in over a decade included 20,000 tons of copper, 30,000 tons of zinc and 50,000

  • EU hikes recovery forecast as downside risks emerge

    The European Commission upgraded its euro zone growth forecasts on Wednesday, shrugging off growing worries about new COVID-19 variants and the impact of supply bottlenecks on factory production in Germany, the region's top economy. German industrial output fell in May, data showed, while the country's main auto association downgraded its 2021 car sales forecast. Persistent global semiconductor shortages were cited as a factor in both.

  • Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama celebrates 86th birthday

    The Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama celebrated his 86th birthday on Tuesday, thanking his supporters and expressing his appreciation to India, where he has lived since he fled his homeland in 1959. “I want to express my deep appreciation of all my friends who have really shown me love, respect and trust,” the Dalai Lama said in a video message. “Since I became a refugee and now settled in India, I have taken full advantage of India's freedom and religious harmony,” he said.

  • "Poison for America": Former Fox exec slams network for promoting "false" Trump claims

    Fox proprietor Rupert Murdoch "owes himself a better legacy than a news channel that no reasonable person would believe," former Fox executive Preston Padden wrote in an op-ed for the Daily Beast, published Monday.Why it matters: Padden was president of network distribution at the Fox Broadcasting Company for seven years and helped in the launch of Fox News, which he described in the article as "poison for America."Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What h

  • White supremacist group based in Dallas-Fort Worth chased out of Philly, news reports say

    Patriot Front is categorized as an anti-Semitic, white supremacist group by the Anti-Defamation League.

  • Nissan CEO tells Tokyo court Carlos Ghosn had too much power

    Nissan Chief Executive Makoto Uchida told a Japanese court on Wednesday that the company’s former chairman, Carlos Ghosn, had held too much power, failed to listen to others, and stayed on for too long. Uchida said Wednesday that those were factors that led to financial misconduct charges for Ghosn. Greg Kelly, an American former executive vice president at Nissan, also is on trial on charges of failing to fully report Ghosn’s compensation.

  • 'The American Lafayette of Iran': How a young Nebraskan became an Iranian hero

    For all the current hostility between Washington and Tehran, an American who journeyed to Iran more than a century ago remains an unlikely icon there.

  • Israel again demolishes Palestinian village in West Bank

    Israel on Wednesday demolished the Bedouin herding community of Khirbet Humsu in the occupied West Bank, the latest chapter in the military's attempts to uproot the Palestinian village of makeshift homes. At least 65 people, including 35 children, were displaced, said Christopher Holt of the West Bank Protection Consortium, a group of international aid agencies supported by the European Union that is assisting the residents. The demolitions left the villagers, who earn their livelihood primarily by herding some 4,000 sheep, homeless for at least the fifth time in the past year.

  • I stand in solidarity with children and the disabled by not wearing a face mask, insists scientist

    Not wearing a mask is a “moral” choice in solidarity with children and disabled people, a government scientist has insisted amid warnings of a new culture war erupting over face coverings. On Tuesday, Robert Dingwall, a sociology professor, spoke out after other politicians and senior scientists pledged to wear face masks in some situations when they become voluntary across England from July 19. Boris Johnson announced this week that rules mandating face coverings on public transport and in shop

  • With Giannis less than 100%, the NBA finals already feel like Chris Paul’s series

    Phoenix were impressive during their victory over Milwaukee in the series opener and Giannis Antetokounmpo is probably the only man who can stop them Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks as Phoenix Suns forward Torrey Craig, right, looks on during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA finals. Photograph: Matt York/AP There is an axiom that a playoff series does not truly begin until one team wins on the road. And that, for the most part, is true. Yet you could be forgiven for watching Phoenix’s 118-105 hom

  • Rebekah Vardy claims partial victory in ‘Wagatha Christie’ libel battle with Coleen Rooney

    Rebekah Vardy has claimed a partial victory in the latest round of the so-called Wagatha Christie legal battle, after a judge ruled that being a "publicity seeker" does not prove she leaked Coleen Rooney’s secrets. However, as part of the ongoing libel dispute between the two footballers’ wives, Mrs Justice Steyn on Wednesday granted Mrs Rooney permission to argue that her rival was “The Secret Wag” who revealed secrets about players’ private lives. Mrs Vardy and Mrs Rooney have been locked in a

  • Mystery grows over why thousands of jellyfish are gathering along Rhode Island coast

    The gathering “is not fully understood.”

  • Suspects in Massachusetts standoff appear in court

    Some of the 11 men charged in connection with an armed standoff along a Massachusetts highway last weekend refused to cooperate with authorities during their arraignments Tuesday. The men say they are members of a group called Rise of the Moors. (July 6)