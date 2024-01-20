Repair planned for sinkhole along Route 30 in Unity

Jan. 19—A sinkhole along the eastbound lanes of Route 30 in Unity is slated for repair in an effort led by the Western Pennsylvania Conservancy.

Cordoned off by orange snow fencing, the sinkhole is about 15 feet from the southern edge of the highway, near the intersection of Fred Rogers Drive, according to Unity Supervisor Mike O'Barto.

He said the township became aware of the sinkhole several years ago. It resulted from a collapsed connector between two underground culverts, west of the Route 217 intersection at Kingston.

"The ground around it was sinking and decaying," O'Barto said. "It has stayed the same within the last year."

The Western Pennsylvania Conservancy has been awarded a $300,000 state grant to make repairs. The money comes from the Commonwealth Financing Authority's Watershed Restoration Protection program and is generated through Pennsylvania's unconventional natural gas well impact fee.

The conservancy "took the lead role in applying for a grant and partnered with Unity Township," said O'Barto. "The township did not feel we should shoulder the complete cost of replacing the culvert."

The sinkhole is about 20 feet deep and is located mostly on a triangular parcel of about one acre the conservancy holds as a gateway to the Loyalhanna Creek Gorge, according to Jane Menchyk, Laurel Highlands land protection manager for the conservancy. She said the failed connector is about 80 years old.

The culverts on the property contain an unidentified stream that drains into the creek, according to state officials. The repair plan calls for installing a connection to a nearby culvert with an access shaft and filling in and closing the sinkhole.

Menchyk said PennDOT has provided technical assistance as the conservancy works with Cranberry engineering firm HRG on the repair plan.

Fixing the sinkhole, she said, will help keep sediment from reaching the creek. "It will maintain safety on the travel corridor and also help with water quality," she said.

"This grant will help modernize our drainage system to ensure no further damage," said state Sen. Kim Ward.

"It is imperative that we use stabilizing measures to prevent further collapse," said state Rep. Leslie Rossi. "Ignoring the problem can cause serious injury."

