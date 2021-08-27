Repair. Remodel. Reimagine: The Regions Foundation Supports Habitat for Humanity of Smith County

TYLER, Texas --News Direct-- Regions Bank

TYLER, Texas, August 27, 2021 /3BL Media/ - The Regions Foundation, a nonprofit primarily funded by Regions Bank that supports community investments, on Tuesday announced a $75,000 grant to support Habitat for Humanity of Smith County.

The donation will specifically benefit the affiliate’s ReHabitat program providing critical home repairs and modifications for low-income residents in Smith, Van Zandt, Cherokee, Anderson, Wood, Henderson and Rusk Counties in East Texas. ReHabitat clients include families, seniors, people with disabilities and veterans.

“Homeownership provides people with a sense of security and pride,” said Marta Self, executive director of the Regions Foundation. “But a person’s home also provides a sense of identity in being part of something bigger: their neighborhood. We’re pleased to support the important work Habitat for Humanity of Smith County is doing to help families repair and proudly maintain their homes and improve their communities.”

Habitat for Humanity of Smith County Chief Executive Officer Jack Wilson notes that while homeowners the affiliate serves work to keep up their residences, unexpected expenses due to age can quickly become costly. That’s where ReHabitat steps in to assist qualified applicants.

“Many people who own older houses are senior citizens on fixed incomes, which means they cannot afford to maintain their homes when updates are needed,” said Wilson. “Those older homes often have health and safety issues, including faulty electrical panels, rotted flooring, broken plumbing and leaky roofs that lead to interior mold. The ReHabitat program allows us to reduce the risk of seniors experiencing housing-related illnesses and injuries due to a lack of maintenance. We are deeply grateful to the Regions Foundation for this grant.”

Since its 2009 founding, ReHabitat has completed more than 1,000 critical repairs throughout Habitat’s seven-county service area.

Lois Peel is a client who’s benefitted from the program. Repairs to her home included new plumbing, new electrical, replacing exterior siding and interior sheetrock and bathroom renovations to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility standards.

“I am so thankful to Habitat of Smith County for helping me address several problems in my home,” said Peel. “I have lived here for 50 years, and it’s difficult on a fixed income to make repairs. I especially love my bathroom renovation because it’s a lot safer.”

The renovations like those made to Peel’s home provide ReHabitat clients with a priceless gift: peace of mind.

“A family’s home is their haven,” said Tara Odell, market executive for Regions Bank in Tyler. “It’s where they gather to enjoy meals, spend time together and celebrate milestones. Through this contribution from the Regions Foundation, we can provide families with a sense of comfort and security. We can be part of ensuring they have a safe place to create memories for years to come.”

About Regions Foundation

The Alabama-based Regions Foundation supports community investments that positively impact communities served by Regions Bank. The Foundation engages in a grantmaking program focused on priorities including economic and community development; education and workforce readiness; and financial wellness. The Foundation is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) corporation funded primarily through contributions from Regions Bank.

About Regions Financial Corporation

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF), with $156 billion in assets, is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is one of the nation’s largest full-service providers of consumer and commercial banking, wealth management, and mortgage products and services. Regions serves customers across the South, Midwest and Texas, and through its subsidiary, Regions Bank, operates more than 1,300 banking offices and approximately 2,000 ATMs. Regions Bank is an Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. Additional information about Regions and its full line of products and services can be found at www.regions.com.

About Habitat for Humanity of Smith County (HFHSC) Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that makes homeownership possible for low-income working families. The Smith County affiliate was formed in 1989. HFHSC has partnered with local volunteers and donors to build 115 homes. Through its home repair program, Habitat has completed over 1000 critical repair projects, making it possible for veterans, seniors, and people with disabilities to remain safely in their homes. For more information, call 903-595-6630 or visit the Habitat website at www.smithcountyhabitat.org.

