Repair shop owner charged with indecent assaults on customers

Oct. 13—BEVERLY — The owner of a Beverly auto repair shop is facing charges of sexually assaulting women who took their cars to him for service, most recently last Wednesday.

Hysenj Baliqi, 61, of 119 Bridge St., Beverly, who owns Zeni's Auto on Cabot Street near the Beverly-Salem Bridge, was arrested on a warrant Saturday following the latest complaint against him, from a woman who brought her car to him for an oil change last Wednesday afternoon.

Baliqi was out on conditions of release in an earlier, similar incident from July. He had also been charged with similar conduct in April, but that case was dismissed last month. Police say they also received an anonymous complaint from a woman in May about Baliqi.

In the most recent case, a woman in her 30s told police that Baliqi became "physical" with her, then pulled down her mask and kissed her, forcing his tongue into her mouth. The woman managed to back away and get into her car, when Baliqi reached in and touched her breast, telling her, "This is mine."

As she tried backing out, he continued making lewd comments and began slapping the front of his pants, police said. He also told her that what happened was "between you, me and God," and told her he would "take care of" her bill.

The woman said she later received multiple phone calls from him that afternoon and evening.

Baliqi had been free on conditions that included house arrest except to work, a spokeswoman for the district attorney confirmed.

Police say in their report on the latest incident that they believe Baliqi is using his business "to take advantage of unsuspecting females."

During his arraignment on two counts of indecent assault and battery Tuesday, prosecutors moved to detain him without bail. A hearing on that request is scheduled for next Thursday. Pleas of not guilty were entered on his behalf. Baliqi was assisted by an Albanian court interpreter.

A lawyer for Baliqi told Salem District Court Judge Robert Brennan he plans to provide copies of security camera footage from the garage at that hearing.

The business has been in operation since at least 2014, according to state records.

