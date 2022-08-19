‘It should be repaired’: JSO SWAT damages Jacksonville woman’s yard during stand-off with neighbor

An elderly woman said her fence was broken and her backyard was torn up by the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office SWAT team.

Action News Jax reported on Tuesday when JSO was called to a stand-off situation in the Sherwood Forest neighborhood. A man barricaded himself in a house with two young children, and he shot at police.

Seventy-one-year-old Sheila Tomblin wasn’t allowed near her home for nearly five hours during the stand-off. When she returned home, she said her yard was torn up and her fence knocked down.

“I almost fainted when I saw that big old truck,” Tomblin said.

Her Ring security camera captured JSO SWAT using a barricade to go through her backyard to reach the suspect.

“They knew they tore it up,” Tomblin said. “It should be repaired.”

Tomblin said with the damage done to her backyard, she can’t let her dog, Toby, out. She added that walking him around the neighborhood is difficult because of her back problems.

“I have to come out here with my dog on a leash,” Tomblin explained. “He can’t come and play in the yard. He’s a Jack Russell. He’s very active.”

Tomblin contacted JSO and filed a police report. She also contacted the City of Jacksonville to make a complaint.

“I started reaching out to people to see if I can get some help. They told me to call the city, and I called the city. They told me to send them some pictures. I sent the pictures,” Tomblin said. “Then, the next day, I get a call, and they said they don’t think they’ll be able to cover that. They’re not liable for that. I can call my homeowner’s insurance.”

Action News Jax reporter Meghan Moriarty reached out to JSO. The agency sent her this statement:

“Thank you for reaching out in reference to this citizen’s concern – we had not been made aware of her issues prior. In researching, I have been able to ascertain the following: during the most recent SWAT callout, in an effort to render the incident safe, members of the unit damaged the fence adjacent to the suspect’s residence (believed to be owned by the suspect). This information was documented at the time and was sent to the City’s adjuster for follow-up (as would typically be the case). I have been advised that they [Risk Management] are planning on reaching out to the homeowner adjacent to the suspect’s residence in an effort to rectify the situation.”

Tomblin said she just wants her backyard back to normal. She acknowledges JSO had to deescalate a dangerous situation but wishes the agency would have addressed the damage right away.

