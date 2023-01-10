Repairing broken gadgets for a greener future

Matthew Tucker - BBC News
·6 min read

The January sales is a time when many shoppers will be looking to replace faulty electrical items.

But instead of buying new gadgets, a movement of volunteers wants people to repair their old ones to save them from landfill.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Repair centres, where people can learn repairing skills, have been are springing up across the UK, and include the Fixing Factory on a high street in Camden, north London, which opened at the end of October, following the success of a centre in neighbouring Brent.

In the backroom of the Camden branch there are shelves of faulty items awaiting careful attention.

Items waiting to be repaired at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Items waiting to be repaired at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Broken toasters, lamps, laptops, kettles and heaters adorn the blue shelves. There is even a wonky Polaroid camera.

A at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
A at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

"A lot of us are feeling pretty powerless in the face of the climate crisis," Dermot Jones (below, second left), project manager for the Camden branch, says. "Throwaway consumerism and the escalating cost of living just compounds that powerlessness." Enabling people to get "hands-on" with repairing their own stuff hands them back some of this lost power.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Dermot has been fixing things his whole life.

On a Tuesday evening in November, Dermot helps volunteer Harry (below, right) with a broken portable speaker at the Camden branch as part of a weekly Repair Club.

Harry was a volunteer at a repair cafe when he lived in the US during the pandemic. There, he specialised in repairing laptops for the public.

Dermot and Harry repair a portable speaker at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Dermot and Harry repair a portable speaker at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

After Harry examines the speaker's electrical innards with fellow volunteers Stephania and Tony, they identify the problem: the rechargeable battery can no longer hold an electrical charge.

Stephania and Harry repair a portable speaker at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Stephania and Harry repair a portable speaker at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

A replacement is fitted and the room fills with the sound of Caliban's Dream by Underworld - one of Harry's favourite tunes, which he streams from his phone.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

The Fixing Factory estimate that 80% of all broken electrical items could be repaired at community events. This year, 5.3 billion mobile phones will be thrown away, according to an international expert group dedicated to tackling the problem of waste electrical and electronic equipment (WEEE).

The WEEE forum says the "mountain" of electrical and electronic waste - from washing machines and toasters to tablet computers and global positioning system (GPS) devices - will grow to 74 million tonnes a year by 2030.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

At the Repair Club, volunteer Tony (below) is working on a bladeless fan.

Tony repairs a bladeless fan at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Tony repairs a bladeless fan at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

The retired former BBC radio engineer, 79, has seen a lot of technological changes in his lifetime. Tony joined the broadcaster in 1963 and recorded classical concerts, among other things. He fixed amplifiers using a soldering iron and remembers working with radio valves instead of transistors.

"Things were once designed to last," explains Tony.

But changes in engineering methods have led to some products "only lasting to the end of their guarantee", he says.

Tony repairs a bladeless fan at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Tony repairs a bladeless fan at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

He opens up the base of the fan he's trying to fix and cleans out the collected dust inside.

"The thing that annoys me are bits of plastic inadequately engineered, so an item has to be thrown away when it breaks," he says.

He puts the fan back together and turns it on.

Cold air blows from the oval mouth, but when the dial is turned to warm air, the temperature stays stubbornly cool.

"It's promising progress," he says.

Tony repairs a bladeless fan at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Tony repairs a bladeless fan at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Another volunteer, David, joined the group after the Fixing Factory rescued his faulty laptop. He almost lost precious photos of his late mother on his computer, along with important documents.

"There's a lot of fear in fixing things," he says. "Tinkering with a laptop you know nothing about is like putting your hand into an alligator's mouth.

"The repair trainer showed me that the alligator's mouth won't shut. They helped demystify the process for me."

David designed a small poster encouraging people to confront their fear of the "alligator".

David shows a sign about repairing laptops at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
David shows a sign about repairing laptops at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Safety is at the forefront of the Fixing Factory's activities, Dermot says.

Everything that leaves the site is given a portable appliance test (PAT), he explains, and mains voltages are only ever exposed in highly controlled circumstances when it is absolutely necessary.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Volunteer Petra (below) is trying to fix a smart watch.

It is a recent model that she bought for £30 off eBay, where it was listed as not working due to a charging issue.

Petra repairs a smartwatch at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Petra repairs a smartwatch at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Volunteer Lisa (below, right), who is fixing a friend's radio, says she is volunteering for sustainability reasons.

There are no repair centres where she lives in Waltham Forest, she says, and hopes one will open.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

"There needs to be huge changes in the way our stuff is made," says Dermot. He believes manufacturers could make a big difference to their customers and the climate if they worked with projects like Fixing Factory.

Change in the industry may indeed be coming.

In December, Apple rolled out its self-repair service to the UK and seven other European countries.

iPhone 12 and 13 users, and some Macbook owners, will be able to fix their own devices by buying parts and tools and watching online tutorials.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Midway through the evening, a passer-by walks in.

Noor, 27, says she was intrigued by all the colourful signage outside and the lively activity inside.

"I've never seen anything like it in Camden," she says. "It's very useful, especially in the economic crisis. It's good to learn."

She promises to return the following week with her 18-year-old brother. But just 20 minutes later she's back in the Fixing Factory again.

"I've brought the family," she says, with her brother and another member in tow.

On Thursday afternoons, the Fixing Factory invite the public to bring along their broken items for the team to look at - and hopefully repair - at no charge.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

It is similar to the concept behind the BBC's Repair Shop. But whereas team on the programme often fix items for sentimental reasons, Dermot and the volunteers focus on doing so for practical ones.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Marilyn (below) brings along a broken kettle.

Working with Dermot, they discover that a copper connection has become coated by a layer of carbon from a tiny spark each time the kettle is turned on, causing the switch to no longer work.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

They scrape away at the corroded contact with a paperclip.

They put it back together and turn it on in tense anticipation.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

The low rumble of boiling water can soon be heard, and then the ding of a small bell as the water boils, followed by cheers from those looking on.

"Personally I love what I like to call the 'cup of tea' fixes; a repair that takes the same time as drinking a cuppa and the parts cost less than a cup of tea," says Dermot.

"These bust the myth that it's simply not cost effective to fix things nowadays and that it takes too much time and effort."

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

As more visitors bring their broken items, members of the public stop and watch the fixers at work with interest. It is like a new spectator sport.

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

"In 2023 we're aiming for a proliferation of similar projects," says Dermot.

"In a year or two, I want every town to have a place where you can take stuff to be fixed and for it to be a mini industry in itself."

"[I want] a new generation of repair technicians and a culture and ethos in the public of wanting to get their things fixed."

Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London
Volunteers repair electrical items at the Fixing Factory in Camden, London

Photos by Matthew Tucker for BBC News.

Recommended Stories

  • Daré Bioscience Shares Move Higher Intravaginal Ring Shows Promise In Menopause Symptoms

    Daré Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: DARE) announced topline PK results from its Phase 1 / 2 trial of DARE-HRT1, an investigational intravaginal ring (IVR) designed to deliver bio-identical 17β-estradiol and bio-identical progesterone continuously over a 28-day period as part of an HT regimen. HT treats vasomotor symptoms (VMS) and genitourinary syndrome associated with menopause. The levels of estradiol released from the lower and higher dose formulation of DARE-HRT1 evaluated in the study achieved or

  • Costco Memberships Are Going Up in 2023

    If there's ever been a good time to join Costco, it's now. There's no set date on when the wholesale giant is expected to raise the prices of its memberships, but Costco's chief financial officer,...

  • This New Ultra-Short-Throw 4K Laser Projector Has a Pop-Up Screen That Disappears When You’re Not Watching

    The screen can rise up and disappear in a matter of seconds.

  • Apple Plans to Drop Key Broadcom Chip to Use In-House Design

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s push to replace the chips inside its devices with homegrown components will include dropping a key Broadcom Inc. part in 2025, according to people familiar with the situation, dealing a blow to one of its biggest suppliers. Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark After Feds

  • Researchers Hacked California's Digital License Plates, Gaining Access to GPS Location and User Info

    Cybersecurity researchers managed to hack into California’s new digital license plates, which are sold and managed by tech company Reviver. The digital plates, called Rplates, went on sale in California late last year, but it was only a matter of time before hackers found a backdoor into Reviver’s systems.

  • Apple follows Mark Zuckerberg into the metaverse with plan to launch VR headset

    Apple is poised to follow Mark Zuckerberg into the metaverse with the launch of a virtual reality headset in the coming months.

  • All the tech (and other flashy features) stuffed into the Ram 1500 Revolution EV truck

    Stellantis revealed during CES 2023 its answer to an increasingly crowded battery-electric truck market: A broad-shouldered pickup loaded with tech, a longer cabin with third-row jump seats, cup holders in the frunk and even a movie projector. The Ram 1500 Revolution BEV concept isn't exactly what the Stellantis brand plans to put into production by 2024.

  • iPhone Exports from India Double to Surpass $2.5 Billion

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. exported more than $2.5 billion of iPhones from India from April to December, nearly twice the previous fiscal year’s total, underscoring how the US tech giant is accelerating a shift from China with geopolitical tensions on the rise.Most Read from BloombergUS Safety Agency to Consider Ban on Gas Stoves Amid Health FearsGoldman to Cut About 3,200 Jobs This Week After Cost ReviewRental Housing Is Suddenly Headed Toward a Hard LandingStocks Give Up Rally Above Key Mark Af

  • Microsoft acquires Fungible, a maker of data processing units, to bolster Azure

    In December, reports suggested that Microsoft had acquired Fungible, a startup fabricating a type of data center hardware known as a data processing unit (DPU), for around $190 million. Today, Microsoft confirmed the acquisition but not the purchase price, saying that it plans to use Fungible's tech and team to deliver "multiple DPU solutions, network innovation and hardware systems advancements." "Fungible’s technologies help enable high-performance, scalable, disaggregated, scaled-out data center infrastructure with reliability and security," Girish Bablani, the CVP of Microsoft's Azure Core division, wrote in a blog post.

  • You Can Make Your Giant iPhone Easier to Use With One Hand

    These days, iPhones are huge. Aside from the minis (which Apple no longer makes), most iPhones are difficult to properly use with one hand—and some even with two. If you’ve recently switched to a larger iPhone and are struggling to adapt to its size, there are some steps you can take to make your new phone easier to use.

  • Ask Kurt: Apple Watch 7 vs. 8 - Worth the upgrade?

    Tech is constantly evolving, but is the new Apple Watch worth purchasing? Kurt "CyberGuy" Knutsson helps you to decide whether or not upgrading is worth the buy.

  • The NYXI Wizard Is a GameCube WaveBird Clone For the Nintendo Switch (With Joysticks That Will Never Drift)

    Although I thought I was invincible, the dreaded Joy-Con drift has finally come for my Nintendo Switch, which I bought on launch day almost six years ago. I’d be more upset about it were it not for the fact that I just discovered the NYXI Wizard: a replacement dockable Switch controller that looks like a perfect clone of the GameCube’s WaveBird—the best controller Nintendo ever made.

  • In-car tech and EVs dominated CES 2023

    Lidar companies dominated the show floor in West Hall (where most of the automotive tech was located). Everywhere I turned there was another lidar company, including Hesai, Innovusion, Luminar and Ouster (to name a few). My lingering hot take: All of these companies cannot survive.

  • AMD CEO Lisa Su Says the Future Will Be AI-Powered

    AMD Chair and CEO Lisa Su says “we’re at an inflection point" for artificial intelligence, even as the company faces a rocky 2023.

  • The 7 Best Laptops for Travel of 2023

    The tried-and-true Apple MacBook Air M1 is our top pick.

  • Apple’s long-rumored mixed reality headset could finally debut this spring

    According to Bloomberg, Apple plans to announce its long-rumored Reality Pro headset sometime in the spring.

  • Another CES, Another QD-OLED: Here Are Samsung’s Best TVs and Soundbars To Look Forward to in 2023

    When it comes to TVs with breathtaking picture quality, Samsung is a brand you can always count on. And while we’re still a few months away from the official release of the company’s amazing 2023 models, if there’s anything we learned at this year’s CES 2023, it’s that Samsung TVs are going to look, sound […]

  • The 7 best battery-operated wireless video doorbells perfect for apartment-living

    Wireless video doorbells are the new must-have products for apartments! Stay safe and secure with these seven battery-operated options.

  • CES 2023: Smelling, touching take center stage in metaverse

    It depends on who you ask at CES, where companies are showing off innovations that could immerse us deeper into virtual reality, otherwise known as VR. The metaverse — essentially a buzzword for three-dimensional virtual communities where people can meet, work and play — was a key theme during the four-day tech gathering in Las Vegas that ends Sunday. Taiwanese tech giant HTC unveiled a high-end VR headset that aims to compete with market leader Meta, and a slew of other companies and startups touted augmented reality glasses and sensory technologies that can help users feel — and even smell — in a virtual environment.

  • Apple's iPad mini is back on sale for an all-time low of $400

    A quick PSA for anyone who has been looking to pick up Apple's iPad mini: The 64GB version of the diminutive tablet is back on sale for $400, matching the lowest price we've tracked.