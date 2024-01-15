Repairs continue at KCI after frozen sprinkler head caused water leak in baggage claim

Those headed to the Kansas City International Airport Monday should keep in mind that some escalators and elevators are still closed after a sprinkler head froze Sunday afternoon while the area remained under a severe wind chill warning.

After the fire suppression system sprinkler in the ceiling of the lower arrivals area froze, water leaked onto the floor near three baggage carousels on the southern end of the building, and that area was closed. No flights were affected, airport officials said.

“System water was and continues to be shut off in that area,” Joe McBride, the airport’s communication manager said in an emailed release Monday afternoon. “All other areas of the terminal have operational fire suppression.”

Those repairs where the leak occurred were completed in a few hours Sunday, and carousels were “turned back over to the airlines for use at 9 p.m.”

McBride told The Star that the south escalators and elevators to and from the “upper departures” are still closed Monday. But the ones on the north side are in service.

“Customers of Allegiant, Frontier, jetBlue, Sun Country, Southwest, and Spirit should use the North escalators and elevators,” McBride said in the release.

Crews have been at the airport Monday to remove any snow on the airfield and roadway. The Aviation Department suggests that customers check FlyKC.com or airline website for flight information due to the fact that delays and cancellations are not only because of local weather conditions.