Repairs of Dougherty Judicial Building will cost hundreds of thousands

Apr. 15—ALBANY — As the assessment of water damage to the Dougherty County courthouse continues, including whether documents, records or computers were soaked, the realization is that the cleanup will not come cheap.

Nearly two weeks after a water leak from a water line feeding a coffee machine was noticed in the Dougherty County Judicial Building, crews were still cleaning and drying the building.

County officials did not know on Thursday when employees whose offices were damaged can return, and the building is closed to the public until further notice.

A 911 Call Center employee who was walking during a break noticed water running from under the door of a courtroom at about 4:30 a.m. on April 4. Had the leak remained undiscovered until employees arrived the next day, the damage could have been considerably worse.

The Thursday prior to that date, two water lines on the third floor of the building that feed coffee machines were serviced, and there were no apparent issues heading into the weekend, Dougherty County Probate Court Judge John Stephenson said.

"Next thing I know, I got a call Easter morning saying the whole place was flooded," he said. "It was not a good way to wake up on Easter. It started in my jury room."

Stephenson made an assessment that day.

"The main lobby was like a disaster area," he said. "It was just raining from the ceiling. It (my office) was pretty bad."

Stephenson has rescheduled three weeks of criminal jury trials planned for April until June. After the closing of the courthouse last year due to COVID-19, Stephenson had been holding three weeks of criminal trials each month instead of the usual two weeks to catch up with the backlog.

"We were pretty close to catching up on the jury trials, and then this happened," he said.

Stephenson, as are employees and judges the other county courts, are continuing to do their normal functions at the Dougherty County Jail. For the Probate Court, that includes taking pleas from incarcerated inmates and pleas in bond revocation cases.

Story continues

The Probate Court was holding some civil hearings online, but Stephenson is unable to access his computer equipment in his office and is unsure if the computer processor, which is located on the floor, suffered water damage.

The Dougherty County Magistrate Court is performing functions at the jail, including signing search and arrest warrants for law enforcement officers.

Albany Municipal Court also is working out a plan, but like the others is dealing with the uncertainty of when employees can resume court schedules.

"Municipal Court cases that require a rescheduling will be rescheduled once we have a definite date on when the building will be re-opened to the public," Court Administrative Manager Karen McWhite said. "We would first like to thank the public for being patient during the crisis."

Individuals whose court dates on traffic offenses were canceled will not face any negative impact on their driver's license status, she said.

Court officials are asking that people with pending hearings contact the office at (229) 431-2865 to update contact information so it can contact them for rescheduling.

Individuals can pay tickets using a money order by mail at 225 Pine Ave., Suite 201, Albany GA, 31701, online at www.ticketfastpay.com, or by calling 1 (800) 317-8346.

Workers were assessing the building on Thursday to determine the full extent of the damage, so the date for re-opening was still unknown, Dougherty County Public Information Officer Wendy Howell said.

The county also is assessing the repair costs, which are expected to be in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, she said. Insurance through the county and that of the private vendor that services the coffee machines is expected to pay much of the costs.

Some employees were able to return this week to their offices on the second and first floors, but much of the building is not accessible.

"No one can go on the third floor at all, same thing with the lobby," Howell said. "There are crews working in there, restoration crews."

For those who have returned, "it is noisy in there," she said. "Obviously, staff who can work from home are doing that."