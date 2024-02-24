Repairs set to commence on lift bridge

Feb. 24—ASHTABULA — The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) will be replacing rivets on the Ashtabula Harbor lift bridge beginning Monday, February 26.

According to ODOT, the scope of the Route. 531 lift bridge is repairing, replacing and painting rivets and bolts on the bridge. The contractor plans on using temporary signals for traffic control on the bridge with a signal lane of traffic maintained. One of the sidewalks will need to closed since the signals will be placed there. The work zone will be removed at the end of each day and reset the following workday.

The sidewalk will be closed to pedestrians while crews are working on the bridge. SR 531 will remain open for vehicular traffic during these bridge repairs, according to ODOT Public Information officer Ray Marsch.

"The work is to be completed by March 31, 2024," said City Manager Jim Timonere.