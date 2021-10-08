Repairs to sinking $350m 58-storey San Francisco tower made problem worse

Oliver O'Connell
·3 min read

Repairs intended to stop a 58-storey, $350m skyscraper in San Francisco from sinking have made the problem worse and should have been halted earlier, an engineer told local media.

The luxury Millennium Tower condominium opened in 2009 and over the years began to tilt and sink, dropping 17 inches by late August this year.

Construction was paused this summer when engineers found that the luxury building had sunk another inch within a week, believed to be due to the project to strengthen the foundations.

Geotechnical engineer Robert Pyke, an early critic of the project to upgrade the perimeter piles of the building told CBS affiliate KPIX-5 that the $100m repairs should have been stopped earlier as they were making the problem worse.

“Certainly by the end of June it was obvious that there was additional settlement as a result of installing the casings and the piles,” said Mr Pyke.

Now the apartment tower is tilting 22 inches to the northwest, SFGate reported on Thursday.

It is believed that vibration from the repairs was causing the problem, and now test drilling is underway using a modified technique to miminise the shaking and get the project back underway.

According to emails seen by KPIX-5, the sinking accelerated in mid-May, but construction continued through June and July.

Ron Hamburger, the lead engineer on the project, admitted to the station in a statement that they could have avoided further sinking and tilting if construction had paused sooner.

“While some of the settlement and tilting that has occurred in recent months could have been avoided by halting construction earlier, neither the building’s safety, or functionality have been affected and the project team gathered valuable information on the causes of this settlement as construction progressed,” said Mr Hamburger.

“This places us in a better position to mitigate these effects as we move forward to complete the project. On the day that I recommended that the 36-inch pile installation stop, the Millennium Tower HOA instructed the contractor to stop, in line with my recommendation.”

A lawsuit against the developers was filed by hundreds of residents in 2016. Studies report that there is no evidence of “life-safety concerns”, but those with homes in the tower are worried about the potential damage an earthquake could inflict on the building.

In 2020 a settlement saw condo owners receive “very significant” compensation, which also led to the plan to stabilise the building with 52 new piles down to bedrock.

While engineers maintain the building poses no danger, anecdotally, property values appear to have suffered due to the reputation the tower has for tilting – though this is difficult to assess in light of the pandemic and its impact on local real estate.

It is believed that by completing the retrofit of the piles and stopping any further sinking or tilting that the building will become as marketable as it once was.

Once completed, believes Mr Pyke, “there’s no question that the property values will go back up.”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • One man's shopping trip turned scavenger hunt shows how the supply-chain crisis has created an 'everything shortage'

    What should have been a quick errand turned into a multihour, multistore scavenger hunt that demonstrates how the shipping crisis changed shopping.

  • Apple Is Building a Massive New Campus Straddling L.A. and Culver City

    Apple, signaling its major entertainment-industry ambitions, is significantly boosting its L.A. footprint: The tech giant said it’s building two new facilities, along the border of Culver City and the City of Los Angeles, that will serve as its headquarters for the region. The complex will encompass more than 550,000 square feet once completed. An Apple […]

  • U.S. Loosens China Grip on $46 Billion Lithium-Battery Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is narrowing the gap on China’s dominance of the $46 billion lithium-ion battery industry thanks to investments from Tesla Inc. and the Biden administration’s policy push to drive growth of electric vehicles.Most Read from BloombergBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapore's $50 Billion Financial District Will Change After Covid-19Amazon Delivery Partners Rage Against the Machines: ‘We Were Treated Like Robots’Left-Wing Rage Threatens a Wall Stree

  • Mukesh Ambani: Asia's richest man to launch 7-Eleven in India

    The first store is set to open in the western city of Mumbai on Saturday.

  • Taiwan's TSMC, after U.S. request, says it won't leak sensitive info

    Taiwan chipmaker TSMC will not leak any sensitive company information as part of a White House request for details on the ongoing semiconductor crisis that has forced cuts to U.S. auto production, the company's general counsel said. The White House made the request to automakers, chip companies and others last month. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo said a voluntary request for information within 45 days on the chips crisis would boost supply chain transparency and that if companies did not answer the voluntary request "then we have other tools in our tool box that require them to give us data".

  • The Wait for Semiconductors Turns Ominous for Automakers

    (Bloomberg) -- The amount of time that automakers and other companies need to wait for chip orders to get filled rose yet again in September, signaling that semiconductor shortages will continue to hamper the global economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergNYC's Waldorf Gets Plush Renovation, Becomes Icon of China's OverreachTycoon Behind a Crisis-Era Property Crash Now Sits on a $9 Billion Debt MountainBefore Interstates, America Got Around on InterurbansHow Singapor

  • Shipping companies are tapping the brakes on skyrocketing container prices

    Importers and retailers have expressed anger at what they saw as "price-gouging" from shipping lines reaping record profits.

  • Intel not considering UK chip factory after Brexit

    Boss Pat Gelsinger said the chip-maker would "absolutely" have considered the UK if it was part of the EU.

  • 6 Social Security Changes for 2021

    Every October, the Social Security Administration (SSA) announces its annual changes to the Social Security program for the coming year. Below is our analysis of the Social Security changes that were announced in October 2020 to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the SSA’s annual fact sheet. Keep them in mind when you update or track your Social Security status.

  • Williams Sonoma hiring for work-from-home positions in Tampa

    Williams Sonoma hiring for work-from-home positions in Tampa

  • Congo's $6 billion China mining deal 'unconscionable', says draft report

    Democratic Republic of Congo should renegotiate its $6 billion infrastructure-for-minerals deal with Chinese investors, according to the draft of a report commissioned by a global anti-corruption body of governments, companies and activists. The draft, seen by Reuters, describes the deal that was first signed in 2008 as "unconscionable" and urges Congo's government to cancel an amendment signed secretly in 2017 that sped up payments to Chinese mining investors and slowed reimbursements of investment in infrastructure. The final report is expected to be released this month by the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI), which tracks revenue flows in the oil and mining sectors and counts more than 50 countries, including Congo, as members.

  • Coal prices are soaring, but US industry too battered to capitalize

    The price of coal has exploded this year as worldwide demand has surged, but mining operations in the United States are struggling to keep up.

  • ‘A job is not just a job’: Why some unemployed people aren’t jumping at job openings

    Last month, just 194,000 jobs were created, while there are close to 11 million job openings in the U.S. and 7.7 million unemployed Americans.

  • California plans to object to Activision settlement

    In new court filings, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing has indicated that it plans to officially object to September’s proposed anti-harassment settlement between Activision Blizzard and the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.Why it matters: A scrapped settlement could extend the scrutiny Activision faces from myriad investigations and lawsuits while delaying or nixing a planned $18 million victims fund.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Su

  • An Ohio Starbucks is so short staffed that it's cutting hours and closing 2 days a week

    Restaurant operators are employing strategies to minimize losses with few workers, including closing dining rooms, cutting hours, and downsizing menus.

  • Fertilizer prices soaring as natural-gas rally adds to ‘perfect storm’

    Fertilizer prices were already running red hot this year before a European energy crisis fanned the flames, potentially adding to a pinch on farmers in the U.S. and around the world and stoking worries about food inflation. “It’s almost like a perfect storm of different reasons that probably has a lot of upside in price for different macronutrients,” said Samuel Taylor, Cleveland-based executive director of research at Rabobank, in a phone interview. Natural gas is a key ingredient in the process used to make nitrogen-based fertilizers used on a range of crops, including corn and wheat.

  • Official says Illinois losing manufacturing jobs

    To mark October as Manufacturing Month, state officials Wednesday touted the thousands of manufacturing jobs in Illinois, but an industry official paints a different picture.

  • The creative ways retailers are trying to sidestep shipping delays, from Home Depot flying in power tools to Coca-Cola chartering bulk vessels used for coal

    As record numbers of cargo ships clog key ports, many retailers have been forced to scrap traditional strategies for much more expensive ones.

  • China power cuts: Coal miners ordered to boost output, say reports

    Millions of Chinese homes and businesses have been hit by power cuts in recent weeks.

  • Former PepsiCo CEO Indra Nooyi explains why she ‘never ever, ever’ asked for a raise

    Former PepsiCo Indra Nooyi says her cultural upbringing kept her from asking for a raise. "I wish we had the courage to go ask for it," she says.