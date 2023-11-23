Repairs of two Sarasota County beachfront roads damaged by Hurricane Idalia almost done

The damaged section of Manasota Key Road is repaired and now open to traffic. Final guardrail installation is expected to be completed next week, which may cause the road to be temporarily closed for a couple of days.

Sarasota County continues to make progress repairing two beachfront roads damaged earlier this year by Hurricane Idalia storm surge.

Manasota Key Road near Blind Pass Beach is repaired and open to traffic, though installation of guardrails is scheduled for the week of Nov 27-Dec. 1, which could result in temporary road closures.

Sarasota County contracted with DeMoya Highway Infrastructure LLC to rebuild Manasota Key road, with a projected cost of up to $3.8 million.

Hurricane Idalia traveled up the Gulf of Mexico in August, prior to making landfall as a Category 3 hurricane Aug. 30 near Keaton Beach, in Florida's Big Bend region.

Work to replace the wooden guardrail system along the revetment area of North Casey Road is scheduled to begin the week of Nov. 27. One lane of the road will be closed between address 532 and 846 North Casey Key Road while the work is ongoing. One lane will remain open.

Idalia’s primary impact in the Sarasota- Manatee acres came through storm surge – which also occurred during a super moon-influenced high tide for much of the region.

County officials urge motorists to use caution in the area.

