Repairs underway after strong storm hits Alaska
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says a weekend storm on the state's vast western coast has caused significant damage to roads and homes in some communities. (Sept. 23)
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says a weekend storm on the state's vast western coast has caused significant damage to roads and homes in some communities. (Sept. 23)
Special interest groups have spent billions of dollars trying to influence elections. Much of it has been fueled by anonymous donors.
No Republican senator voted to advance the DISCLOSE Act, which would've required super PACs and dark money groups to disclose those contributing $10,000 or more
As the cruise industry has continued to recover from the pandemic, all three of the major lines, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings , Royal Caribbean Group , and Carnival Cruise Line , have begun adding new ships to their fleets and making other big moves. Royal Caribbean meanwhile, has announced plans to install SpaceX Starlink internet on all of its ships, in an effort to position itself as the most WiFi-friendly cruise ship in the game. Of course, Carnival isn't just going to sit back and let its competitors have all the fun.
OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada is joining a group to boost economic ties with Pacific island nations that already includes the United States, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom, according to a draft speech Foreign Minister Melanie Joly will deliver on Thursday. "We're pleased to be part of early discussions to help frame this initiative, and I am happy to announce Canada will be joining as a full member," Joly will tell diplomats during the United Nations General Assembly in New York, according to a draft of her speech seen by Reuters. "Canadians will be impacted by decisions made in the Indo-Pacific region and we want to be at the table," Joly plans to say at an event hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, a source familiar with the matter said.
A book with a cartoon of the late Queen and new King on its cover was taken off sale from a museum.
With hindsight, it probably wasn’t the smartest decision to spend five out of just 31 precious minutes on board Japan’s newest, shiniest, soon-to-open bullet train trying to get into the toilet. This realisation hit me as I pressed the “CLOSE” button from inside the swish new techno-loo-on-wheels and watched the curved door slide almost closed, before my hand accidentally activated a sensor and it slowly opened again – four times. Perhaps even more concerning was the fact that every second of my
The Senate Judiciary Committee cleared legislation that would give news outlets a reprieve from antitrust laws and allow them to band together to negotiate agreements with tech platforms. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act passed in a 15-7 vote, drawing bipartisan support. “We actually share the view that this is not about content. This is […]
Crypto newcomers to Puerto Rico say they're aiding hurricane relief efforts. But some activists question their intentions and methods.
Gov. Ron DeSantis on Thursday issued an executive order aimed at governments in China, Iran, Russia, Cuba and “others hostile to American interests,” as he pointed to concerns about issues such as cybersecurity.
A woman identified only as Jane Doe has dropped a lawsuit she filed against Tiffany Haddish and Aries Spears, in which she accused the two of child sexual assault.
A source close to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis claimed the trip was canceled, leaving desperate asylum-seekers stranded, in order to "punk" the media
Bill Ackman, the legendary hedge fund executive, thinks that the United States should do something that will infuriate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and other Republican Governors.
"The lumber market continues to be in a state of overall malaise as buyers anticipate lower overall demand going forward," Sherwood Lumber told Insider.
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly crash Friday morning.
This has been a painful year for seniors living on a fixed income, as the U.S. economy is experiencing the highest inflation since the early 1980s. In fact, last year, the Social Security Administration announced the 2022 COLA the same day as the September 2021 CPI report. Seniors may be looking forward to as large an increase as possible; however, if you're one of them, you should be careful for what you wish for.
Alexander Tung Cuu Le, 33, was taken into custody after the American Airlines plane landed.
Battle lines forming over Orange County transportation tax vote
President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness effort is "amazing" for borrowers. Assuming it all goes to plan.
"Handing over even one of those Azov terrorists should have been out of the question," Ramzan Kadyrov wrote in a Telegram post.
STORY: A U.S. aircraft carrier arrived in South Korea on Friday – for the first time in four years. It will join South Korean ships in a military show of force - which officials say aims to send North Korea a message. USS Ronald Reagan and ships from its accompanying strike force docked at a naval base in the southern port city of Busan. U.S. Strike group Commander Rear Admiral Micheal Donnelly said the U.S. is standing firmly by South Korea:"So, we will leave the messaging to the diplomats. Our interactions with ROK (Republic of Korea) navy are tactically purposeful in developing interoperability to ensure credible combat power.""And (It's an) opportunity for us to practice our tactics and operations and demonstrate that we stand together."Its arrival is the biggest development yet – under a new push to have more U.S. nuclear-capable ‘strategic assets’ up and running in the area to deter the North.South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol wants more joint military exercises as a warning to Kim Jong-un - after North Korea conducted a record number of missile tests this year. Analysts believe Pyongyang appears be getting ready to resume nuclear testing for the first time since 2017 – after previous talks failed to persuade North Korea to end its nuclear programme. In the past – North Korea has denounced previous joint drills as rehearsals for war – and proof of hostility from Washington and Seoul.