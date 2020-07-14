Reparations for slavery are back on the table. Here's how likely it is lawmakers take action on them and what it could mean.

"Injustice and unequal treatment in the criminal justice system, healthcare, employment, education, housing, and every institution in the nation, continue to harm Black people in the United States," Naomi R. Williams, a labor studies professor at Rutgers University, told Insider.

AP

There have been renewed calls in support of reparations for Black Americans following recent protests against police brutality and amid the economic crisis of the coronavirus.

While the idea goes back hundreds of years, most Americans say they're not in favor of reparations.

But proponents say they're necessary to right centuries of oppression and inequality.

A recent Congressional bill, HR 40, is currently being debated. The bill would formalize a committee to study reparations.

Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

While the world is scrambling to find new solutions to racial injustice in America, an old one has bubbled to the surface again: reparations for slavery.

Reparations — the notion of offering remuneration to Black Americans whose livelihoods have been impacted by the legacy of slavery — has become a hot topic in the 2020 presidential election and recent protests over police brutality and racial injustice.

The notion of reparative justice for slavery has been around for more than 300 years, but only in the latter half of the 20th century did it begin building political momentum. In 1987, the National Coalition of Blacks for Reparations in America was founded, and two years later, former Rep. John Conyers of Michigan introduced a bill in Congress calling for reparations. Conyers, a founding member of the Congressional Black Caucus, continued to reintroduce the bill each year until he resigned in 2017.

Rep. John Conyers was the architect of a Congressional bill calling for reparations. More

Alex Wong/Getty Images

In January 2019, Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee took up Conyers' mantle and introduced HR 40, a bill that would establish a committee to study and develop reparations. Among other initiatives, the commission would identify the role both federal and state governments played in supporting the institution of slavery and the discrimination in public and private sectors against freed slaves and their descendants. Congress has been holding hearings on the bill for more than a year. Last July, Ta-Nehisi Coates — who wrote a landmark article on the topic in The Atlantic in 2014 — and Coleman Hughes, then an undergraduate columnist, debated the measure during a congressional hearing.

The most recent calls for reparations were made following the police killing of George Floyd. In early June, after a week of protests and calls for police reform, BET founder Robert Johnson told CNBC that Black Americans should receive reparations to the tune of around $14 trillion.

Johnson, who became the country's first black billionaire in 2001, told the network that "wealth transfer is what's needed" to right the wrongs of inequality.

In a June 30 story for The New York Times, Nikole Hannah-Jones argued that to truly embody the belief that Black lives matter, the government must compensate Black Americans.

"Reparations are a societal obligation in a nation where our Constitution sanctioned slavery, Congress passed laws protecting it and our federal government initiated, condoned and practiced legal racial segregation and discrimination against black Americans until half a century ago," she wrote.

Polling shows Americans still oppose reparations

But despite a renewed interest in addressing the cultural and financial cost of slavery and an increased acknowledgment of the historical and social precedences for reparations, more people are against establishing a system of reparations than are in favor. According to an ABC News/Ipsos poll conducted in early June, 73% of Americans do not believe that the federal government should financially compensate Black people who are descendants of slaves.

Last July, Ta-Nehisi Coates argued in favor of reparations during a Congressional hearing on HR 40. More

Zach Gibson/Getty Images