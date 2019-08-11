Is Repco Home Finance Limited (NSE:REPCOHOME) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors?

Today we'll take a closer look at Repco Home Finance Limited (NSE:REPCOHOME) from a dividend investor's perspective. Owning a strong business and reinvesting the dividends is widely seen as an attractive way of growing your wealth. If you are hoping to live on the income from dividends, it's important to be a lot more stringent with your investments than the average punter.

Investors might not know much about Repco Home Finance's dividend prospects, even though it has been paying dividends for the last six years and offers a 0.8% yield. A 0.8% yield is not inspiring, but the longer payment history has some appeal. There are a few simple ways to reduce the risks of buying Repco Home Finance for its dividend, and we'll go through these below.

Payout ratios

Dividends are usually paid out of company earnings. If a company is paying more than it earns, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. So we need to form a view on if a company's dividend is sustainable, relative to its net profit after tax. Repco Home Finance paid out 6.3% of its profit as dividends, over the trailing twelve month period. With a low payout ratio, it looks like the dividend is comprehensively covered by earnings.

Dividend Volatility

One of the major risks of relying on dividend income, is the potential for a company to struggle financially and cut its dividend. Not only is your income cut, but the value of your investment declines as well - nasty. Looking at the data, we can see that Repco Home Finance has been paying a dividend for the past six years. The company has been paying a stable dividend for a while now, which is great. However we'd prefer to see consistency for a few more years before giving it our full seal of approval. During the past six-year period, the first annual payment was ₹1.10 in 2013, compared to ₹2.50 last year. Dividends per share have grown at approximately 15% per year over this time.

The dividend has been growing pretty quickly, which could be enough to get us interested even though the dividend history is relatively short. Further research may be warranted.

Dividend Growth Potential

The other half of the dividend investing equation is evaluating whether earnings per share (EPS) are growing. Over the long term, dividends need to grow at or above the rate of inflation, in order to maintain the recipient's purchasing power. It's good to see Repco Home Finance has been growing its earnings per share at 18% a year over the past 5 years. Earnings per share are growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low. We think this is an ideal combination in a dividend stock.

Conclusion

Dividend investors should always want to know if a) a company's dividends are affordable, b) if there is a track record of consistent payments, and c) if the dividend is capable of growing. We're glad to see Repco Home Finance has a low payout ratio, as this suggests earnings are being reinvested in the business. Unfortunately, there hasn't been any earnings growth, and the company's dividend history has been too short for us to evaluate the consistency of the dividend. Overall we think Repco Home Finance is an interesting dividend stock, although it could be better.