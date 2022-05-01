Repeal the New Jersey inheritance tax

Die in New Jersey, wealthy or not, and Trenton will likely take your money, using a

death tax residents don’t know about.

It’s time to get loud and repeal it.

New Jersey has a hidden back door estate tax aimed at poor, middle-class and wealthy decedents if they leave money to non-lineal family members. The tax I refer to is the New Jersey Inheritance Tax of 1892.

Most people have heard the words estate tax, a death tax aimed at the rich. Simply put, if an estate exceeds a specific monetary value, the decedent’s estate must pay an estate tax.

New Jersey had an estate tax. It was repealed in 2018, benefitting New Jersey’s

wealthiest decedents. All impacted were treated equally based solely on the value of

their estate: more than $2 million.

But New Jersey has another death tax with a different name and it’s still on

the books. It’s called the New Jersey Inheritance Tax of 1892. I bet you’ve never heard of it. And I bet you don’t know, that it will likely affect you and your hard earned money, even if you are not wealthy.

It’s a discriminatory tax, triggered solely based on who you leave your money to, no matter your socioeconomic status.

Who pays and who doesn't?

New Jersey decedents with lineal family heirs, (i.e. grandparents, parents, children,

grandchildren) are exempt from having to pay this tax. They are the chosen ones.

New Jersey decedents who leave money to non-lineal family heirs, (i.e. brother, sister, niece, nephew) voluntarily or because these are their only heirs, must pay this tax.

As mentioned earlier, the repealed NJ Estate Tax of 1934 had a $2 million filing

threshold. The New Jersey Inheritance Tax is a regressive tax, triggered starting as low

as $500 with tax rates ranging from 11% - 16%.

How is it, that under this tax, New Jersey’s richest decedents can transfer great wealth tax-free to lineal family heirs, while someone who doesn’t have lineal family heirs is not treated as an equal and can’t do the same?

How is it that a New Jersey decedent, who leaves their last $1,000 to a niece, must pay 15% inheritance tax?

Story continues

What a sham.

Discrimination is defined as the unjust or prejudicial treatment of different categories of

people or things. The inheritance tax pits resident against resident, treating

them unequally yet in a ‘similarly situated position’: dead.

The New Jersey Inheritance tax was written in 1892. It’s a different world now. The American family looks totally different. The legislature and governor have no business telling residents what constitutes family.

New Jersey is already too expensive. With many millennials deciding to not have children, the inheritance tax is another big reason not to make roots here because New Jersey will suck them dry financially while alive, and again with the NJ Inheritance Tax when they are dead.

The U.S. has a long history regarding inheritance taxes. These taxes preceded New Jersey’s income tax, the sales tax and others. Most states have repealed this inappropriate and Neopolionic tax relic except New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Kentucky and Nebraska.

It’s time for the governor and lawmakers to remove the revenue generated from this sham of a tax from the upcoming 2023 fiscal state budget.

Stop the arbitrary cherry picking of who pays this tax and who doesn’t. Stop pitting

New Jersey residents against New Jersey residents.

At our deaths, treat all New Jersey decedents equally.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Repeal the New Jersey inheritance tax