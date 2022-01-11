🌱 Repealing Cashless Bail + Mineola Schools Joins With Northwell

Good morning, people of Mineola! It's me again, Joanne Gallo, your host of the Mineola Daily.

Nassau County’s new Republican majority legislature led by County Executive Bruce Blakeman was sworn into office on Monday and swiftly demanded that New York state repeal the controversial cashless bail law. Leaders say that since cash bail was eliminated for most nonviolent crimes and misdemeanors last year, crime in Nassau County increased 5 percent and illegal gun seizures increased 29 percent. However, other experts assert that the uptick in crime is not due to one factor, but rather a combination of changes including the lagging economy and increased policing. (CBS New York) Mineola Public Schools has joined the Northwell Health Mental Partnership to address the mental health needs of its students. The new initiative between Mineola schools and Cohen Children's Medical Center in New Hyde Park provides a behavioral health center in Mineola for students who need evaluation and immediate treatment. A Northwell Health team will work with school counselors, psychologists and social workers to help determine the needs of district students. (The Island Now) Several longtime reporters for Optimum's News 12 Long Island, the popular local news service owned by Altice USA, have been let go by management. Among the familiar News 12 faces who are leaving are 16-year anchor and reporter Jackie Lukas, 21-year sportscaster Jamie Stuart, reporter of nearly 20-years Christine Insinga, and Shari Einhorn, a reporter for 28 years. (Mineola Patch)

JHS Senior Cap & Gown Measurement - Mineola Public Schools. (All Day)

Professional Development Meeting @ JA (AM) & ME (PM) - Mineola Public Schools. (All Day)

A Gifted Parent Orientation - Mineola Public Schools. (7 p.m.)

Chaminade High School - Mineola: "Tuesdays aren’t so bad after all—even when it’s 15 degrees outside! Students who take the LIRR were offered hot chocolate on arrival to school this morning." (Facebook)

Master Jeon Taekwondo - Mineola: "Our future world champions." (Facebook)

Island Harvest: "We applaud Governor Hochul for her historic State of the State Address, which points toward the resiliency and strength of New Yorkers as we navigate through the COVID-19 crisis and its social & economic implications into a position of renewed hope for the future." (Facebook)

Long Island Council on Alcoholism & Drug Dependence - Westbury: "CEUs available! Join LICADD EDU for Compassion Fatigue: Dousing Burnout & Building Resilience on Wednesday, January 26 Online. Register here: http://ow.ly/kcsJ50Hr21U" (Facebook)

Local 338 RWDSU/UFCW: "The New York Times spoke to Local 338 Shop Steward Wally Waugh about his experience working during the latest Covid surge: “People are not nervous like when Covid first started,” he said. “But we are gravely concerned.” Read more:

https://www.nytimes.com/.../retail-workers-omicron..." (Facebook)

"The Philadelphia SPHAs, The Life & Times of Basketball's Greatest Team" Book & Author (January 16)

Whitmore's End-Year Media Blitz Features LI's Hospitality Clients (Details)

Are You A T&E Legal Assistant/Paralegal Looking to Avoid NYC? (Details)

