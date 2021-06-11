Repeat bank robber from Huber Heights sentenced to 15 years in prison

Jun. 11—Federal prosecutors said a career criminal was sentenced in federal court in Dayton today to 180 months in prison for bank robbery.

David Paul Hill, 59, of Huber Heights, pleaded guilty in February to the 2020 case.

"Hill has been prosecuted and convicted over the course of decades and in multiple cases for robbing banks in this district," said Acting U.S. Attorney Vipal J. Patel. "Hill has robbed at least 10 banks. He's earned another lengthy stay in federal prison, and our community is safer with Hill behind bars."

Hill's charges stems from the robbery of the PNC bank on South East Street in Indianapolis on Oct. 16, 2020, according to court documents,

Hill robbed the bank, demanding the teller give him all the $100, $50 and $20 bills, prosecutors said in a release. When the teller gave Hill two $100 bills, he said, "I know you have more than this."

The teller said the only other cash she had was mutilated money, and Hill left.

Law enforcement obtained images of Hill from he bank and other nearby surveillance, took a description of him from witnesses, the release said.

They also found video footage of Hill at a gas station that revealed his GMC Terrain had a front license plate, the release said.

Indiana does not require front license plates, and although Ohio dropped the requirement for front plates in July 2020, the footage indicated the SUV might have been from out of state, prosecutors said.

Agents shared Hill's photograph with news media and on social media.

The photos would lead to Hill being identified, and he was arrested on Nov. 11 at his home in Huber Heights, the release said.

Hill has previously been convicted multiple times for bank robbery by force or violence, including convictions in 1990, 1998 and 2006, being sentenced to 75 months, 96 months and 151 months in prison, respectively, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors said Hill's prior offenses took place in cities in Ohio, Kentucky and West Virginia, including Columbus, Portsmouth, Wheelersburg, New Boston and Rosemont in Ohio; Morehead and Florence in Kentucky; and Huntington, West Virginia.

While announcing the sentence, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Vipal J. Patel praised the investigation of the Indianapolis division of the FBI and the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.