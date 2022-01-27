Repeat criminal sentenced to 10+ years

Jan. 27—GREENSBURG — Heath Newcomb recently pleaded guilty in three cause numbers and was sentenced to more than 10 total years by Judge Tim Day in the Decatur Circuit Court.

According to Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, in one Level 6 felony cause Newcomb pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a Legend drug and received a sentence of 180 days.

In a Level 5 felony cause Newcomb pleaded guilty to escape and was sentenced to his time already served from February 22, 2020 through January 25, 2022.

Finally, Newcomb pleaded guilty to Level 5 felony possession of methamphetamine, and to being an habitual offender under Indiana law.

Harter said there was no agreement on that sentence, so Judge Day had the option to sentence Newcomb to a range of three to 12 years.

"Mr. Newcomb has put the State in a position where we have to advocate for a long period of incarceration because of his lengthy criminal history," Harter said.

Harter highlighted this history for the court to consider, including four convictions for felony theft or conversion, felony intimidation, and 11 misdemeanors including false informing.

"The other reason we had to argue for executed time behind bars is that Mr. Newcomb has failed probation approximately 11 times in different counties. Add the current escape conviction, and we couldn't in good conscience agree to a sentence of community supervision."

For that reason, the State recommended all 12 years be imposed, with all 12 executed to the Department of Correction.

Newcomb requested six years with three on home detention and three on probation.

Judge Day ultimately imposed eight years, all in the Department of Correction, with a minimum of four years required before any modification can be filed.

Harter recognized law enforcement personnel for their hard work on this case, specifically Devin Moore of GPD regarding the unlawful possession of a Legend drug, Patrick Graue of the DCSD regarding the Level 5 felony possession of methamphetamine, and Bill Meyerrose, Prosecutor's Investigator regarding the F5 escape.

"This community tries hard to rehabilitate and reform offenders who are new to the system, in the grips of addiction, and show dedication to improving their lives," Harter said. "However, there comes a time when the lifelong choices of a person add up and cannot be ignored any longer. I am grateful that the court agreed with that assessment and imposed what we perceive to be a fair and just sentence."