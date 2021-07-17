Repeat drug offender arrested in Eagle Point pot bust

Jul. 17—A raid on what Medford police described as a "large scale illegal marijuana grow" in Eagle Point also resulted in the arrest of a 55-year-old man with a rap sheet that includes more than a dozen felony convictions and more than five dozen arrests.

Joel Daniel Dixon, 55, was arrested Thursday morning on charges of manufacturing, delivering and possessing methamphetamine, heroin and cocaine following a Jackson County Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team and Medford Area Drug and Gang Enforcement task force raid on a "small compound" at 14828 Agate Road in Eagle Point, according to a release issued Thursday by Medford police and documents filed Friday in Jackson County Circuit Court.

The search warrants followed a five month narcotics investigation into drug sales in the Rogue Valley, according to Medford police, which is one of the agencies involved in the narcotics task force.

On the Eagle Point property, investigators allegedly found more than four pounds of meth, nearly half a pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of heroin, a firearm, a motorcycle reported stolen out of Los Angeles and $7,700 in cash, according to an affidavit filed by police.

Details about the alleged "large scale illegal marijuana grow" were still under investigation as of Friday.

Police say that Dixon is well known to MADGE detectives.

Court records show that he was was among several suspects arrested in a May 12, 2020 MADGE raid in the 3100 block of Griffin Creek Road in Medford.

According to a 2020 newsletter for the Oregon-Idaho chapter of the Drug Enforcement Administration's High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area program — of which MADGE is a member — MADGE detectives found 3.84 pounds of methamphetamine, .12 pounds of heroin, 15 oxycodone pills and five Xanax pills at the raid that also led to the arrests of suspects Jeffrey Gordon Cole and Justice Colleen Austin.

Court records show that Dixon was released on his own recognizance in July of last year in the drug case. Terms of his pretrial release included no possession of firearms or intoxicants.

Story continues

A settlement conference is scheduled for July 27 in the case surrounding the 2020 arrest, and a pretrial conference is scheduled for Aug. 6.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Jackson County District Attorney's Office has not yet filed charges surrounding Dixon's arrest Thursday in Eagle Point.

In March 2015, Dixon was sentenced to more than 15 years in federal prison on a felon in possession of ammunition conviction surrounding a 2013 arrest in which a Jackson County Probation Officer and Jackson County Sheriff's Office deputies found a Colt .380 magazine loaded with five rounds, along with a gallon ziplock of marijuana bud and a leather satchel containing 1-1/4 pounds of meth packaged for sale, according to an archived news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

As of 2015, Dixon's criminal history included more than 62 arrests, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office release. Those arrests resulted in 14 felony convictions — for crimes that included attempt to elude police, manufacturing meth, supplying contraband, first-degree theft and felon in possession of a firearm —and 22 misdemeanor convictions.

Dixon was resentenced to 50 months in the case the following year owing to a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the case of Johnson vs. United States, which determined that the enhanced sentencing law was a violation of due process rights because the law was unnecessarily vague.

Dixon's only arrests since 2015 are the May 2020 drug arrest and the Thursday arrest in Eagle Point.

