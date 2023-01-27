Is there a repeat drunk driver living near you?

Jan. 27—One out of three deadly car accidents last year were related to drunk driving, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Despite arrest after arrest, some repeat offenders continue to get behind the wheel.

On Oct. 19, 2018, Donte M. Conard, 46, was driving drunk for the fifth time in 21 years when he ran a stop sign on West 58th Street in Ashtabula at about 11:30 p.m., according to police reports.

Conard crashed into a Toyota Corolla carrying two teens, a toddler and their 47-year-old cousin, who were all pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Ashtabula County Coroner's Office. All adults were wearing seat belts and the toddler was strapped in his car seat, according to police. Conard suffered minor injuries, records show.

Rather than go to trial, Conard pleaded "no contest" to four felony counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and count of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, a drug of abuse or a combination, according to court records.

Common Pleas Judge Marianne Sezon sentenced Conard to 32 years of mandatory prison time.

"The worst part of being on the scene of a fatal crash involving alcohol is knowing you will have to tell family that their loved ones will not be coming home," said Lt. Tina Jackson, Ashtabula OHP Post commander. "These crashes are senseless and preventable."

From 2019-2021, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers across the state issued 57,650 OVI citations, an average of more than 19,200 per year. Male drivers received nearly three out of every four citations (73 percent), and more than half (52 percent) of OVI citations were issued between 5 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Sunday, according to the OHP.

From 2019-2021, nearly 40,000 OVI-related crashes occurred on Ohio roadways. These crashes have resulted in 2,002 deaths (about 54 percent of all motor vehicle deaths) and 24,359 injuries (about 8 percent of all motor vehicle injuries) during this time period, according to OHP.

Drivers aged 21-39 were at-fault in 54 percent of OVI-related crashes in Ohio while underage drivers (15-20) were at-fault in another 6 percent. In 71 percent of OVI-related crashes, the driver of the at-fault vehicle was a male, according to OHP.

Franklin (4,345), Cuyahoga (3,520), Hamilton (2,933), and Montgomery (1,898) counties led the state in OVI-related crashes from 2019-2021.

Forty-five Ashtabula County residents, 42 males and three females, have received five or more OVI-related convictions in the past 20 years, according to the Ohio Department of Public Safety (ODPS).

Of the 45 offenders, 15 reside in Ashtabula; 14 in Geneva; 6 in Conneaut; 5 in Jefferson; 4 in Rome; 2 in Andover; 2 in Rock Creek, and 1 in North Kingsville and 1 in Orwell, according to the ODPS.

Of the 45 offenders, two males — one from Conneaut, the other from North Kingsville — top the list with each receiving seven OVI-related convictions in the past 20 years, according to the ODPS.

Five males and one female racked up six OVI-related convictions each in the past 20 years, according to the ODPS.

All other offenders on the list had five OVI-related convictions on their driving records, according to ODPS.

The ODPS publishes their names and home addresses in a searchable online database to try and deter them from continuing to drive under the influence, according to the ODPS website.

A state law adopted in 2008 established the ODPS registry. Anyone with five or more convictions during the past 20 years, with at least one of the conviction since the law took effect on Sept. 30, 2008, is included on the registry. The registry does not include convictions more than 20 years old.

Under certain circumstances, DUI/OVI in Ohio is classified as a felony offense. If a person is convicted of four DUI/OVI offenses within 10 years, or if they are are convicted of six DUI/OVI charges in 20 years, the offense is classified as a felony.

A fifth conviction in six years is a felony with a two-month minimum jail sentence. It could also lead to a prison term of 60 days with the possibility of an additional six to 30 months.

A lot of people are under the misconception that a DUI conviction drops off your record after two years. That's not entirely true. The points, which for a DUI conviction is six in Ohio, drop off after two years; however, the conviction itself remains on your record forever, according to Ohio law.

Under these laws, the court must suspend the driver's license of anyone convicted of an OVI for a specific length of time. This includes: One to three years suspension for a first OVI conviction. One to seven years for a second OVI conviction. Two to 12 years for a third OVI conviction, and a fourth conviction can lead to a lifetime suspension.

Unfortunately, many people take the chance and drive while under suspension, said Ashtabula Police Chief Robert Stell.

"Driving while under suspension is not worth the risk," he said. "You may get away with it for a while but eventually you're going to get stopped by police, and if cited, your vehicle will be towed and it becomes even more expensive and more difficult to get your license reinstated."

Stell recommends drivers communicate with the court and follow their plan to get back on the road safely.

"Nobody wants to see someone lose their license," he said. "We want everyone to be able to drive, but it needs to happen the right way."

The public is encouraged to call #677 to report reckless or impaired drivers.