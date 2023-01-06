Repeat drunken driver died doing what he'd done before

Jan. 5—A Williams man who died New Year's Day after he allegedly eluded Jacksonville police before crashing his BMW outside Medford city limits had a suspended driver's license and an impaired-driving history spanning three Southern Oregon counties over less than two years.

Jared Nathanial Combs, 26, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash on South Stage Road near Medford after he reportedly lost control of his 2004 BMW 545i sedan and struck multiple trees at high speed.

Toxicology results are still pending, but crash investigators from the multiagency Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction team said they believe alcohol was a contributing factor, according to a Medford police news advisory about the crash investigation.

A Thursday afternoon call to Medford police for updates on the crash investigation was not immediately returned, but police stated in a Tuesday news advisory that once the investigation is complete, it will be forwarded to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office for review.

Oregon court records show Combs had three prior drunken driving convictions and had been scheduled this week to make a court appearance on a pending fourth count of driving under the influence of intoxicants accusing him in a drunken driving arrest in Josephine County roughly two months earlier.

The Josephine County District Attorney's Office was in the process of pressing felony driving under the influence of intoxicants and misdemeanor driving while suspended or revoked charges stemming from a Grants Pass police stop on Highway 199 and Union Avenue. A copy of the citation shows Combs was driving the same V8-powered sport sedan in which he ultimately ended his life.

Combs had three prior impaired-driving convictions stemming from three arrests in summer 2021: a Klamath County conviction for piloting a 21-foot White River power boat while impaired at Lake of the Woods May 23, 2021, and two Jackson County convictions stemming from Medford police impaired-driving arrests July 4 and Sept. 18.

As terms of a negotiated plea agreement, Jackson County Circuit Court Judge Lorenzo Mejia sentenced Combs Aug. 19 to 30 days in jail eligible for alternative incarceration programs such as house arrest, two years bench probation, a combined $2,500 in fines and fees and a driver's license suspension until Aug. 19, 2025.

Records show a pattern of noncompliance with court orders. At the time of his death, Combs owed the full $2,500 in Circuit Court and had failed to attend a mandatory Oct. 24 victim impact panel. He further owed $1,000 in Klamath County Circuit Court stemming from his impaired-boating conviction.

Court records show he'd only reported to Jackson County Community Justice's DUII coordinator Oct. 31 — three days after his request to consume medical marijuana while on probation was denied, citing his lack of compliance.

At 3:34 p.m. Jan. 1, a Jacksonville police officer attempted to stop Combs following reports of reckless driving in the 4600 block of Highway 238. Combs reportedly never yielded.

