Repeat DUI offender arrested for multiple charges

Dec. 1—Sierra Marling

At approximately 12:15 a.m. on Nov. 25, Richmond Police Department (RPD) responded to a call regarding a suspicious vehicle on Cyprus Court.

According to police documents, the driver, Roneil Cornelison, was slumped over and unconcious in the driver's seat of a black Dodge Challenger. Officers attempted to wake Cornelison and could allegedly smell the strong scent of an alcoholic beverage coming from the vehicle.

The officer called for an ambulance.

An arrest citation states Cornelison then woke up and starting speaking with slurred speech. The officer requested that he shut off and step out of the vehicle.

After repeated requests to get out of the vehicle, the officer allegedly attempted to manually remove Cornelison from the car.

Citations indicate Cornelison fought the officer's attempts while his foot was also on the accelerator. The man then put the vehicle in reverse and hit the officer with a car door twice.

Documents state the officer retreated to their police cruiser and ordered Cornelison to exit the Dodge Challenger.

Cornelison then allegedly attempted to drive away, but eventually left the scene on foot.

The officer pursued and was subsequently struck in the lip after tackling Cornelison to the ground. The man allegedly continued to resist arrest until backup arrived.

An open container in a red solo cup was found in the cup holder of the Dodge Challenger. There was also a baggie of marijuana found inside the center console.

Cornelison was transported to Baptist Health Richmond due to a possible overdose on scene.

Citation records indicate Cornelison had three previous DUI charges.

He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment (officer), third-degree assault (officer) resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, driving on a DUI suspended license, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle, third-degree criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, and resisting arrest.

Other arrests

Terrell Horton, or Richmond, was arrested Nov. 24 and charged with tampering with a prisoner's monitoring device, failure to appear, and first-degree bail jumping.

Brandy Rankin, of Lancaster, was arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with careless driving, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belts, and license not in possession, disregarding traffic (traffic light), and improper passing

The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.