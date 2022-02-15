Repeat exhibitionist balks at plea after learning he won't get credit for house arrest

Feb. 15—SALEM — A serial sex offender who had been expected to plead guilty Monday to new lewd conduct charges outside a Lynnfield shopping plaza backed out after discovering that the judge would not give him credit toward his sentence for time he spent on house arrest while out on bail.

Tyler Jacquard — whose $30,000 bail was posted, amid some controversy, by the Massachusetts Bail Fund back in July 2020 — was expected to receive a 2 1/2 year jail term, with 20 months of that to be served and the remaining 10 months suspended for three years.

But Jacquard's attorney told a Salem Superior Court judge Monday that she was under the impression her client would get credit for the time he's spent at home — something that would make him eligible for parole almost immediately.

"I don't have any note of that," Judge Thomas Drechsler told public defender Kristen Graves. "I don't think I've ever done that in my career. I don't think legally I can do it."

Graves acknowledged that it would be "extraordinary," but argued that her client has already suffered significantly from his "loss of freedom."

Jacquard, 36, a Level 3 sex offender, was required to live with his mother in Melrose as a condition of his bail. But during Monday's hearing, Graves acknowledged to the judge that Jacquard had frequently been left alone while his mother spends time with a boyfriend in New Hampshire. "He's had no social interaction," Graves told Drechsler. "He has had no ability to get exercise or even go out and shoot hoops in his driveway. He's not free to come and go. He can't even go to the grocery store."

She went on to suggest that as a result of the pandemic stay-at-home orders, "a lot of us understand how difficult it is to be confined to your home."

Drechsler pointed out that the home confinement condition was "an alternative to incarceration." Had he not had bail posted, the judge noted, he would have received credit toward his term — something he once had to advise clients about during his time as a defense lawyer.

Prosecutor Lindsay Nasson had sought a sentence of three years in state prison, citing Jacquard's lengthy record of similar conduct. The judge had met with the prosecutor and Graves last October to discuss a potential plea in the case.

In addition to multiple convictions for similar conduct — masturbating inside a car in the presence of others — Jacquard had been arrested twice on charges of peering into windows at Wellesley College and then at Endicott College, where police said he also entered a dormitory. He was found not guilty in the Wellesley case and the Endicott charges were dismissed over a faulty identification procedure.

In June, another shopper at Lynnfield's MarketStreet shopping center pulled into a spot next to Jacquard's car and saw him masturbating while appearing to look at a group of young teenage girls nearby, police believe.

Drechsler said that given Jacquard's record, three years in prison was a reasonable request but said he was willing to take into account the fact that Jacquard had been staying out of trouble while awaiting trial.

Graves pleaded with the judge to give him credit for his time at home, telling Drechsler that her client is "still a young man. He still has plenty of time to turn his life around." She said he's made "several attempts" at counseling, but, she told the judge, "was made fun of" during group therapy.

The judge said he would not, telling Graves the sentence offer is no longer on the table and to pick a trial date.

A tentative trial date was set for May 3.

Jacquard remains free on the $30,000 posted by the Bail Fund. The fund was created with the intention of posting smaller cash bails for indigent defendants unable to come up with even modest amounts of money but who stood to lose jobs, housing and even custody of their children if detained awaiting trial. However, in 2020, while flush with donations that were a response to the murder of George Floyd that spring, the Fund posted a number of larger bails in higher-profile cases, including Jacquard's.

Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.

