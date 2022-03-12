Repeat felon fatally stabbed St. Paul man during 2018 burglary, prosecutors say

Mar. 11—Prosecutors allege a convicted felon currently serving a prison sentence for stabbing a woman in 2018 also fatally stabbed a man six months earlier during a burglary in St. Paul — and that a partially smoked cigarette and a laptop computer tie him to the killing.

Ramsey County prosecutors on Friday charged George Dudley, 33, of St. Paul, with two counts of second-degree murder in the killing of 28-year-old Daniel M. Patterson, who was found dead in his East Side apartment with stab wounds to his chest, neck and cheek on April 12, 2018.

Prosecutors said there was no previous tie between Dudley — who at the time of the slaying was a four-time convicted felon — and Patterson, who was a graduate of Robbinsdale Cooper High School and Drake University.

According to the criminal complaint, investigators connected Dudley to the killing through a smoked Newport cigarette they found in Patterson's apartment and by his laptop computer that was stolen and ditched outside Hayden Heights Recreation Center in St. Paul after the homicide.

Dudley's former girlfriend also told investigators that in April 2018 he told her he killed someone, according to the charges. She also said that he would carry knives with him and had them in his car.

PATTERSON FOUND STABBED

Police were called to Patterson's apartment building around 7:20 a.m. April 12, 2018, after his roommate reported he found him lying in a pool of blood on his bedroom floor.

Officers entered the building through an unlocked back door, where the stabbing occurred, and found Patterson dead, charges say. His mattress was covered in blood.

Patterson's roommate said he went to bed around 11:30 p.m. the night before, as did Patterson, and that they would leave the front and back doors unlocked. He said the next morning he smelled a foul odor, went into Patterson's bedroom and found him dead.

Officers recovered the partly smoked Newport cigarette on a living room table. The roommate said Patterson was the only one who lived there who smoked and that he would do so outside. He also didn't remember seeing the cigarette there before he went to bed.

Story continues

Just over three months later, a St. Paul police sergeant reexamined Patterson's phone and saw that he had a Facebook message sent on the day of the killing from an employee of Hayden Heights Recreation Center who said they had found some of his belongings.

The employee told the sergeant that another employee had found a backpack in a trash can outside the center on April 12. He said they kept the valuables that were inside — a laptop computer, Patterson's passport and a key ring with two key fobs on it — and that they were still in a file cabinet. Records showed that Patterson had never checked into any St. Paul recreation center.

According to charges, a forensic analysis of the laptop identified fingerprints belonging to three people: Patterson, Dudley and a person identified by the initials "R.W." and who investigators learned had pawned the computer in January 2018. Patterson bought the computer from the pawn shop four days before he was killed.

EARLIER CASE

On Nov. 24, 2018, Dudley called 911 and reported that there was a naked woman who he didn't know bleeding in his bathroom. Officers found the woman on the bathroom floor with stab wounds to her head, left shoulder and chin.

Officers executed a search warrant at Dudley's residence and recovered a pack of Newport cigarettes and a laptop computer they learned had been stolen during a burglary in October 2011. The owner of the laptop told investigators he was in his bedroom that night, heard a noise in the living room and held the bedroom door shut and asked who was there. A man replied that his name was "Georgio" and said he had a gun, according to charges. The burglar then left.

In December 2018 a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension examination of the cigarette found in Patterson's apartment concluded that it had a partial DNA profile that matches Dudley's DNA, according to charges. The probability of selecting an unrelated individual at random from the general population having a DNA profile matching the partial DNA profile is approximately 1 in 39 million.

Dudley was convicted of first-degree assault for stabbing the woman at his apartment and in September 2019 sentenced to 15 years in prison.

INVESTIGATORS INTERVIEW DUDLEY

Investigators paid a visit to Dudley in prison about a month later and questioned him about Patterson's killing. He told them that he has anger issues and that he used to drink so much he would black out and that alcohol "changes him," according to the charges.

When he was shown a photo of Patterson's bloodied body, he asked if he was dead and said he had a hard time looking at it. Dudley denied having anything to do with the murder, and eventually said he was done talking to investigators, according to the charges.

Dudley's former girlfriend told investigators during a January 2020 interview that he would get violent when he drank. She said he told her in April 2018 that "I killed someone" and said he might be in trouble, charges say. She told investigators that when she asked who he killed and where that he replied he did not know.

Investigators in February 2020 obtained a letter Dudley wrote while in prison. He signed the letter "Georgio."