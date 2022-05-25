Repeat felon gets 15 years for gun possession

May 25—A Medford man, among the longest-held inmates in the Jackson County Jail, was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for the gun found in his possession during a 2019 traffic stop.

James Calvin Patterson II, 46, was sentenced Tuesday in U.S. District Court for unlawful possession of the handgun he kept in his waistband, according to a news release issued by the U.S. Attorney's Office and a sentencing brief filed by Assistant U.S. Attorney Marco Boccato.

At 1:50 a.m. March 30, 2019, two Medford police officers stopped Patterson's white Ford Escort on West Jackson Street and Summit Avenue after spotting him frequenting suspected drug houses on Broad and Oak streets, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court in Medford and an earlier Jackson County Circuit Court case.

According to a sentencing brief, police asked Patterson to step out of the vehicle. He initially hesitated, then quickly reached toward his waist. An officer instructed him not to reach for anything. Once out of the vehicle, however, Patterson tried to flee on foot.

One of the officers stopped Patterson and forced him to the ground. Patterson continued to fight and reached for his waistband. When police eventually stood Patterson up, a pistol fell from his waistband. It was loaded with six rounds of ammunition and had an empty chamber.

Patterson later recounted the incident to a woman in a phone call recorded at the jail that he was "trying to jack a shell in my f---ing gun and get one off on these mother f---ers."

Patterson has violent felony convictions dating back more than two decades. In 1996, Patterson was convicted for striking a person with a shotgun.

In 2014, he was convicted of a string of domestic violence charges including kidnapping, strangulation and attempted first-degree assault that reportedly involved striking the victim with a hair dryer, strangling her until she passed out, then throwing her in a garage locked with a padlock. The victim escaped through a broken window and called 911.

In November 2019, Patterson was convicted of delivering methamphetamine in Jackson County Circuit Court, and is currently serving a 45-month sentence. That prison sentence will run concurrently with the 15-year federal sentence.

