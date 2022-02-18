A repeat Florida sex predator was about to be released on the streets. A Bay County judge said no.

PANAMA CITY — A convicted sexual predator scheduled to be released from prison will instead be sent to a Florida Civil Commitment Center as a sexually violent predator under the Jimmy Ryce Act.

According to a news release from the office of State Attorney Larry Basford, Robert Lee Lawrence, 60, was serving a 20-year sentence after pleading no contest to sexual battery and kidnapping involving a young male teen in 2003. Prior to that, he had served 9 years for his involvement in the sexual battery of another inmate in 1980.

Robert Lawrence

Lawrence has spent 35 of the last 40 years in jail or prison. His criminal history involves arrests for sexually assaulting two different young male teens and at least two other male inmates, the release said.

As Lawrence's release date for the 2003 sexual battery and kidnapping was approaching, Assistant State Attorney Zack Taylor filed a petition for the state seeking a trial under the Jimmy Ryce Act, a sexually violent predator statute. The statute is a civil commitment process after a prison sentence for the most dangerous sexual offenders in the state.

During a bench trial before Judge Elijah Smiley this week, Taylor showed that Lawrence had a history of sexual crimes spanning four decades – including several sex crimes against children – and was likely to offend again, the release states.

Two forensic psychologists were called by Taylor to testify as experts and they both agreed that Lawrence suffered from a mental abnormality and personality disorder to the extent he was very likely to reoffend if not confined to a secure facility for long-term control, care and treatment.

According to the news release, an expert testified on Lawrence's behalf. However, Smiley ruled that the state met its burden of proof and ordered that Lawrence be committed to the Florida Civil Commitment Center in Arcadia, Florida.

This article originally appeared on The News Herald: Bay County Florida judge keeps violent sexual predator confined