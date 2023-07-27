Repeat Ga. sex offender accused of tattooing children learns his fate

A repeat child sex offender who allegedly was tattooing minors was sentenced earlier this week.

On Oct. 27, 2008, Kenneth Scott Queen, 35, of Forsyth, Georgia was convicted of sexual battery against a child under 16 and child molestation in Madison County, Georgia.

He was required to register as a sex offender for life. After Queen was convicted he moved to Dayton, Tennessee, and registered as a sex offender.

According to the Middle District of Georgia U.S. Attorney’s Office, while Queen was living in Monroe County, Georgia, in the summer of 2020, it was reported that he was illegally tattooing children.

Monroe officials said Queen was found in possession of graphic child sexual abuse material he captured involving a young child. He was required to register as a sex offender by law in Monroe County, but didn’t.

For the protection of the minor victim, a portion of Queen’s plea agreement will remain sealed.

On Monday, a judge sentenced Queen to serve 35 years in prison, followed by 25 years of supervised release and pay $20,000 restitution to a minor victim.

“Despite his prior conviction, Queen continued to abuse children, which the FBI will not tolerate,” said Robert Gibbs, Supervisory Senior Resident Agent of FBI Atlanta’s Macon office.

He previously pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child sexual abuse material and one count of failure to register as a sex offender.

