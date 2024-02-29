Repeat offender arrested 6 times this year released without bail, frustrating NYPD leaders

NEW YORK (PIX11) – NYPD leaders are speaking out after a repeat offender who’s already been arrested six times this year was released without bail after his most recent arrest.

Rudell Faulkner has “47 priors and 28 convictions for preying on New Yorkers” in the streets and transit system, NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell said.

“He was arrested again last week for jumping the [turnstile] in possession of felony narcotics and was charged with an additional grand larceny against a 56-year-old woman who was going about her daily business, marking his sixth arrest this year, with four being felonies,” Chell said.

A judge later released Faulkner without bail after this recent arrest, drawing the ire of some NYPD leaders.

Second illegal migrant shelter raided in the Bronx: sources

“This is bail reform of the bail reform. The cops did a good job. The DA did a good job. But in this case, the judge let him walk out the door. What does that mean? That means there are more victims in New York City about the happen,” Chell said.

Chell said Faulkner is just one example of how repeat offenders slip through a revolving door and add to subway crime.

“We see it quite often, and we’re going to start to call it out because everyone has to do their job. If everyone does their job, the process works. And when the process works, ultimately, the city is a much safer place,” Chell said.

Chell said the district attorney asked for bail to be set at $10,000 cash or $30,000 bond, but the judge in the case let Faulkner go free.

“New Yorkers are tired of this,” Chell said. “Everyone do their job, and we’ll have a better outcome.”

In February, the NYPD flooded the system with a thousand more officers. Chell said their efforts are working, with crime down 17% this month.

“Crime is coming down very quickly, so it was a good adjustment,” Chell said. “But it’s people like this. A very small segment of the population is hurting the city. This gentleman was one of them, and he should be sitting in Rikers Island right now.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.