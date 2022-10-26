Repeat offender arrested again for large amount of drugs, stolen guns

Police arrested a man with a long track record after they said he was found in possession of a large amount of drugs and guns.

On Oct. 20, police searched the home of Dwayne Hanks. Officers say they found him in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia, including scales, cookware and other devices.

Officers also found a mix of 11 rifles and handguns, of which one was identified as a “ghost gun.” Three of the guns were reported stolen from various counties, and one was reported lost in South Carolina.

The search came after APD investigated activities in and around Hanks’ apartment complex on Cheshire Bridge Road in northeast Atlanta.

Police said they observed a woman throw a bag with approximately 423 grams of methamphetamine off the third-floor balcony into the swimming pool below. Officers on the scene quickly recovered the bag of drugs, according to the news release.

Investigators have charged Hanks with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of a schedule II substance, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and sale of methamphetamine.

He also had multiple outstanding narcotics warrants out of Sandy Springs, according to investigators.

Police charged the woman, identified as Kayla Kathy, with tampering with evidence.

Fulton County jail records show that Hanks has been arrested upwards of 20 times for various drug offenses.

