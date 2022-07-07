Repeat offender caught on police video breaking into cars, arrested again

Officers with the Atlanta Police Department arrested a man after he was caught on camera breaking into cars last Saturday.

Police responded to 7712th Street NE after they received a report about a vehicle break-in. Investigators found that another vehicle was broken into the day before.

Officers were able to get a still photo of the suspect, later identified as 25-year-old D’Andre Burkhalter.

After authorities searched the area, they spotted Burkhalter and arrested him on suspicion of breaking into cars.

Burkhalter is well known to law enforcement.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Burkhalter was arrested and placed on probation in 2021 for breaking into cars.

While on probation this year, he was arrested again for several related crimes and given more probation.

When officers arrested him on July 2, he had just been arrested in June for prowling in a parking garage.

So far, there have been 3,981 reports of vehicle theft in Atlanta, officials said.

