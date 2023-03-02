Repeat offender found guilty of sucker punching 91-year-old in Chicago’s Chinatown

[Source]

A repeat offender accused of sucker punching an elderly Asian man in Chicago’s Chinatown four years ago was found guilty of battery charges Wednesday.

In the unprovoked attack, Alexander Taylor struck 91-year-old Yen Jit Wong in the 2400 block of South Wentworth in Rogers Park on Sept. 18, 2018, sending the long-time Chinatown resident into the ICU with what was feared to be permanent brain damage.

Wong was walking home alone after having lunch with his son when Taylor punched him with a closed fist.

An off-duty police officer witnessed the attack and called for backup.

“He was ranting, wild, violent hand gestures, screaming at the sky, the sidewalk,” Sgt. Michael Bazarek, whose family has more than 100 years of police service between them, told WLS. “As I thought that to myself, I saw this guy strike out at the elderly Asian male, knocking him right to the pavement.”

Bazarek immediately arrested Taylor as bystanders rushed to help. Wong was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hos‌pit‌al‌ and later moved to a rehab facility, where he underwent physical therapy.

Following his arrest, Taylor reportedly spat on a police officer and smeared feces on the walls of his cell. He was eventually placed on psychiatric hold, which authorities said was not the first time.

Taylor was found guilty of aggravated battery of a victim over 60 and aggravated battery in a public place.

His records show a 2008 sentencing for aggravated battery after he attacked a nurse and a 60-year-old security guard while staying in a psychiatric ward, according to the Chicago Tribune.

He was also convicted of attempted murder in 1998, which resulted in a six-year prison sentence. At the time, he cut his victim with a knife in the hand, chest and shoulder.

Taylor will return to court on March 28.

