Repeat offender gets six years after causing Seattle neighborhood lockdown

Pedro Kent, a 42-year-old man from Seattle, was sentenced to six years in prison Friday after triggering a neighborhood lockdown in January when he tried to escape from police with a gun in North Seattle.

Kent was charged with possessing drugs with intent to distribute and “possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime,” according to Acting U.S. Attorney Tessa M. Gorman.

On Jan. 15, 2023, Seattle police responded to a domestic violence report in North Seattle when they saw Kent’s car, according to case records.

Kent then tried to escape from police before crashing his car into two curbs and popping its tires.

Video from a security camera shows Kent with a handgun as he then ran into the backyard of a nearby home.

Police then sent the neighborhood into lockdown and deployed a K-9 officer.

In addition to the gun Kent had when running from his car, police also found a carbine rifle as well as “distribution amounts” of fentanyl, cocaine, heroin, and meth.

Kent also had a hatchet and a dagger in the car along with scales for selling drugs.

