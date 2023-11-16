Repeat offender involved in follow-home robbery seen on video, police say

Two suspects remain at large after a violent follow-home robbery in North Hollywood that was captured on video.

One of the suspects, Dashawn Dow, 20, is believed to be involved in multiple robberies, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Dow is also a repeat offender with multiple arrests under his file, police said.

Surveillance video of the recent robbery shows a couple being cornered after returning home to a parking garage at their North Hollywood apartment complex on Oct. 10.

Two hooded men are seen approaching the male victim while trying to forcibly remove a watch from his wrist.

When the man tries to resist, one suspect presses a gun up to the victim’s stomach as the second continues wrangling the victim’s wrist to remove the watch.

Surveillance video on Oct. 10, 2023 captured two suspects wanted for a series of violent follow-home robberies across North Hollywood. (Los Angeles Police Department)

Fearing for his life, the victim releases the watch and gives up other valuables before the suspects run off to an awaiting getaway car.

This incident is one of at least two follow-home robberies the LAPD is investigating in the same area.

On Oct. 2, another couple returning home was targeted in a similar way while inside their apartment complex parking garage. Security video captured a gray Maserati following the victims into the structure.

As the victims stepped out of their car, they were confronted by the suspects who took their jewelry and money before fleeing, police said.

Some North Hollywood residents told KTLA they’re concerned as the suspects remain at large.

“It’s a total violation,” said Katrina Leighton, a North Hollywood resident. “To have your property stolen in the place that you live is absolutely insane.”

“How dare you feel like you have the right to walk up and take somebody’s possessions that you haven’t earned?” local resident Dylan Connelly said of the suspects.

LAPD detectives are searching for Dow, who is believed to be involved in both violent robberies. He is also suspected to be the person holding the gun, authorities said.

In the last 18 months, Dow was arrested five times but was able to post bond each time. He’s currently wanted for two other follow-home robberies in the downtown L.A. area and is a person of interest in other criminal investigations, police said.

Dashawn Dow, 20, in a photo from Los Angeles Police Department.

“It’s bold just to be waiting in a garage that’s gated with no fear of that,” said Antwan Alexander, a local resident. “It shows the audaciousness of it.”

Alexander said it appeared the victim being targeted for his watch had only one choice he could make.

“You’re in a position where it’s property or life and you’re going to protect life, of course,” Alexander said.

Dow and a second unidentified suspect are considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Anyone with information can call LAPD Detectives Mrakich and Delph at 213-486-6840 or email rhdtipline@lapd. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lapdonline.org.

