Repeat offender sentenced to 20 years in prison for killing Guiying Ma in NYC rock attack

[Source]

Before you read:

The Brooklyn man who killed Guiying Ma has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

Elisaul Perez, 33, picked up a large rock and struck the 62-year-old twice in the head on Nov. 26, 2021. The incident occurred while the senior was sweeping outside her home near 38th Ave. and 97th St. in North Corona.

Ma wound up in a medical coma before succumbing to her injuries on Feb. 22, 2022.

More from NextShark: Leader of Hong Kong protest crackdown favored to be the city’s next chief executive

The brutal attack helped fuel protests against anti-Asian hate amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Perez, who has 11 prior arrests, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter last month but was not charged with a hate crime.

He was sentenced to 20 years in prison on Tuesday. His time in jail will be followed by five years of supervised release.

More from NextShark: Man accused of 'cowardly' attack on Oakland Chinatown leader headed for trial

“While today’s sentence cannot make up for this heartbreaking and senseless loss of their loved one, I hope that it provides some measure of solace to the family of Ms. Ma,” said Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz.

“The long sentence will hold the defendant to account for an unprovoked attack that robbed the community of a beloved member,” she added.

Ma’s husband, Zhanxin Gao, who has returned to China, said he still cannot accept his wife’s death.

More from NextShark: Overworked elephant rips Thai owner in half

“It was all too sudden that our life in New York City came to an end,” Gao wrote in a statement read by Jennifer Wu, a pro bono attorney who has worked with Ma's family. “I still can’t accept the sudden death of my wife. I’ve seen violent attacks on old people in the news, but I was overwhelmed when it really happened to me.”

Story continues

He said his children and grandchildren feel the same way.

“When we hold family reunions, our children usually cry before they have meals because they also miss their mother or grandmother,” Wu said. “He [Perez] should be taken away so he can never hurt anyone else again. That is what justice means to me.”

More from NextShark: Celebrated Korean illustrator Kim Jung Gi dead at 47

Ma’s death was the fourth in a series of fatal attacks against Asians in New York City early last year. A fundraising campaign on GoFundMe created for Ma and her family has so far raised nearly $235,000.

Related stories: