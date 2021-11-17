Repeat offender sentenced to 4 years

Nov. 17—GREENSBURG — Gary Andrew Moore, who was 46 at the time of his arrest June 9, 2021, has pleaded guilty to charges of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony and to being a habitual offender under Indiana law was recently sentenced by Judge Tim Day in Decatur Circuit Court.

According to information provided by Decatur County Prosecutor Nate Harter, the parties involved in this case agreed that the Level 6 felony sentence would be 372 days all behind bars and that the sentence enhancement for being a habitual offender would be open for the court to determine.

Judge Day ordered the rest of the sentence to be 1,095 days (3 years) for a total sentence of 1,467 days (just over 4 years), all executed to the Indiana Department of Correction.

Court records show that Moore was arrested following a traffic stop that yielded the illegal syringe.

During the sentencing hearing, testimony was taken that Moore had a lengthy criminal history across multiple counties including convictions in 1993, 1995, 1996 (x3), 1998, 1999, 2002, 2007 (x2), 2011, 2013, 2014 (x2), 2016 (x2), 2018 (x3), and 2021 before the recent local hearing, including 10 felonies.

It was further brought to light that Moore had previously received treatment at the Department of Correction's Purposeful Incarceration program.

"The criminal justice system gave Mr. Moore many chances to conform his behavior and to treat his addiction," Harter said. "We even went so far as to allow him access to treatment in exchange for leniency in his past. There comes a time when we have to hold people accountable for their conduct."