Repeat offender with stolen gun arrested after illegal scooter ride, police say
Police say a convicted felon with more than a dozen felony arrests tried to scoot past the law.
But they put the brakes on his illegal scooter ride and got a stolen gun off the streets.
Body camera footage shows an officer chasing the suspect last Tuesday.
Detectives said the gun Michael Cortez Kirkland tossed over a fence was reported stolen in Greenville.
He was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen gun, and failure to yield while entering the roadway.
Kirkland also had warrants out for him in Cobb and Fulton counties.
