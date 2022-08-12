Repeat offender with stolen gun arrested after illegal scooter ride, police say

Police say a convicted felon with more than a dozen felony arrests tried to scoot past the law.

But they put the brakes on his illegal scooter ride and got a stolen gun off the streets.

Body camera footage shows an officer chasing the suspect last Tuesday.

Detectives said the gun Michael Cortez Kirkland tossed over a fence was reported stolen in Greenville.

He was charged with possession of marijuana less than an ounce, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft by receiving stolen gun, and failure to yield while entering the roadway.

Kirkland also had warrants out for him in Cobb and Fulton counties.

